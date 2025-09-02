Nashik: BJP Leaders Celebrate As Maharashtra Cabinet Approves Maratha Reservation Demands |

The historic decision taken by the Maharashtra government on the demand for Maratha reservation was welcomed with jubilation by the Bharatiya Janata Party, Nashik Metropolitan District BJP.

This joyous festival was celebrated at Ashokstambh in Nashik. After Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis took a positive decision by accepting all the demands of Manoj Jarange Patil, who has been struggling for Maratha reservation for the past few months, the Nashik BJP left echoed area with slogans of "Thank you Devabhau".

This decision was taken against the backdrop of successful discussions between the Cabinet Sub-committee and Jarange Patil, which has spread a wave of joy among the Maratha community.

BJP Metropolitan and District office bearers, activists, Mahila Morcha, Yuva Morcha and a large number of Maratha community members were present at this joyous festival. Everyone unanimously thanked Devendra Fadnavis wholeheartedly.

Read Also Supriya Sule Urges Railway Minister To Restart Pune-Solapur Passenger Train Service

The positive stance taken by the government regarding Maratha reservation and this decision respecting the sentiments of the community is truly historic, and this decision has secured the future of the Maratha brothers. Various dignitaries expressed their feelings on this occasion.

The festival concluded with slogans like 'Chatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Ki Jai', 'Jai Shivaji, Jai Bhavani', 'Bharat Mata Ki Jai', 'Ek Maratha Lakh Maratha' and 'Dhanyavad Devabhau'.

Read Also Customs Department Seizes 13.7 Kg Hydroponic Cannabis Worth Crores At Pune International Airport

On this occasion, BJP Nashik Metropolitan District President Sunil Kedar, Rural District President Sunil Bachhav, leaders Mahesh Hire, Suresh Patil, Sagar Shelar, Swati Bhamre, Sachin More, Jitendra Chordia, Vikas Ekande, Uttam Ugle, Ramhari Sambherao, Digambar Dhumal, Praveen Bhate, Prashant Wagh, Anita Bhamre, Praveen Patil, Rupesh Patil, Siddhesh Khairnar, Trimbak Kombde, Rajiv Bhamre, Prem Patil, Rohan Kankate, Pawan Patil, Mahesh Bhamre, Kamlesh Pingale, Nilesh Joshi, Amol Pawar, Sameer Vyavare and many other BJP and Maratha workers were present.