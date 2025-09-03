Nashik Video: Three Minors Murder Youth With Cement Block Over Girlfriend-Teasing Dispute | Video Grab

A shocking incident took place in the city on Tuesday (September 2) when three minor boys brutally murdered a youth by putting a cement paver block on his head out of anger over his girlfriend's teasing. The incident, which took place in broad daylight and in the crowded Thakkar Bazar area, has created a stir.

All three minors involved in the case have been taken into custody by the police. The identity of the deceased youth has not been ascertained, and the police are conducting a thorough investigation to find out the reason behind the murder.

According to the information received, the incident took place on Tuesday afternoon. An argument broke out between the deceased youth and the three suspected youths over teasing his girlfriend.

When it turned into a fight, the three youths brutally murdered a youth by putting a cement paver block on his head. After that, while all three were trying to flee from the scene, the police chased them and detained them.