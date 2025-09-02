 Customs Department Seizes 13.7 Kg Hydroponic Cannabis Worth Crores At Pune International Airport
e-Paper Get App
HomePuneCustoms Department Seizes 13.7 Kg Hydroponic Cannabis Worth Crores At Pune International Airport

Customs Department Seizes 13.7 Kg Hydroponic Cannabis Worth Crores At Pune International Airport

The arrested passengers have been identified as Aliya Ilyas Ansari (24), Mohammed Kaif Ansari (23), a resident of Mumbra, Thane; Zahid Husain Shaikh (29), a resident of Gujarat; and Zaibunisa Amin Shaikh (46), a resident of Boisar, Palghar district

Ankit ShuklaUpdated: Tuesday, September 02, 2025, 01:57 PM IST
article-image
Customs Department Seizes 13.7 Kg Hydroponic Cannabis Worth Crores At Pune International Airport | File Photo

Pune: In a major crackdown, the Customs Department seized 13.7 kg of hydroponic cannabis at Pune International Airport from four passengers who had arrived from Bangkok. The international market value of the seized contraband runs into crores of rupees.

The arrested passengers have been identified as Aliya Ilyas Ansari (24), Mohammed Kaif Ansari (23), a resident of Mumbra, Thane; Zahid Husain Shaikh (29), a resident of Gujarat; and Zaibunisa Amin Shaikh (46), a resident of Boisar, Palghar district.

Read Also
Video: Pune's Shrimant Dagdusheth Ganpati Replica Immersed In Phuket Sea
article-image

According to Customs officials, the group had flown into Pune from Bangkok. The four were noticed rushing towards the airport exit in a suspicious manner. When their luggage was checked, officers detected a strong smell emanating from their bags. Upon further inspection, the team discovered 26 vacuum-sealed packets of greenish processed cannabis concealed in their baggage.

The seized narcotics have been classified as hydroponic cannabis, a high-quality and expensive variety cultivated using advanced techniques. Officials said the racket was aimed at supplying drugs in India.

FPJ Shorts
Adorable Moment! Carlos Alcaraz Delights Young Fans By Gifting Shoes After US Open 2025 Win; Video
Adorable Moment! Carlos Alcaraz Delights Young Fans By Gifting Shoes After US Open 2025 Win; Video
'I Try To Give Something To A Kid & The Adult...': Iga Swiatek Indirectly Criticizes Polish Millionaire Piotr Szczerek Over Viral US Open 2025 Incident; Video
'I Try To Give Something To A Kid & The Adult...': Iga Swiatek Indirectly Criticizes Polish Millionaire Piotr Szczerek Over Viral US Open 2025 Incident; Video
VIDEO: Massive Boulder Crashes On Health Officer's Vehicle In Haldwani; 2 Injured
VIDEO: Massive Boulder Crashes On Health Officer's Vehicle In Haldwani; 2 Injured
Top Eight US & Indian Investors Create $1 Billion Alliance To Support Indian Deep Tech Startups & Strengthen Ties
Top Eight US & Indian Investors Create $1 Billion Alliance To Support Indian Deep Tech Startups & Strengthen Ties

The accused are currently in custody, and further investigations are underway to trace the wider network involved in the smuggling operation.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

PCMC Appoints Nodal Officers To Streamline Management Of Municipal Elections In Pimpri-Chinchwad

PCMC Appoints Nodal Officers To Streamline Management Of Municipal Elections In Pimpri-Chinchwad

Pune Man Arrested For Defrauding Cousin Of ₹31,000 Using Forged Documents

Pune Man Arrested For Defrauding Cousin Of ₹31,000 Using Forged Documents

Customs Department Seizes 13.7 Kg Hydroponic Cannabis Worth Crores At Pune International Airport

Customs Department Seizes 13.7 Kg Hydroponic Cannabis Worth Crores At Pune International Airport

Pimpri-Chinchwad: Discharge Decreases From Pawana & Mulshi Dams As Rainfall Drops In Catchment...

Pimpri-Chinchwad: Discharge Decreases From Pawana & Mulshi Dams As Rainfall Drops In Catchment...

Supriya Sule Urges Railway Minister To Restart Pune-Solapur Passenger Train Service

Supriya Sule Urges Railway Minister To Restart Pune-Solapur Passenger Train Service