Customs Department Seizes 13.7 Kg Hydroponic Cannabis Worth Crores At Pune International Airport | File Photo

Pune: In a major crackdown, the Customs Department seized 13.7 kg of hydroponic cannabis at Pune International Airport from four passengers who had arrived from Bangkok. The international market value of the seized contraband runs into crores of rupees.

The arrested passengers have been identified as Aliya Ilyas Ansari (24), Mohammed Kaif Ansari (23), a resident of Mumbra, Thane; Zahid Husain Shaikh (29), a resident of Gujarat; and Zaibunisa Amin Shaikh (46), a resident of Boisar, Palghar district.

According to Customs officials, the group had flown into Pune from Bangkok. The four were noticed rushing towards the airport exit in a suspicious manner. When their luggage was checked, officers detected a strong smell emanating from their bags. Upon further inspection, the team discovered 26 vacuum-sealed packets of greenish processed cannabis concealed in their baggage.

The seized narcotics have been classified as hydroponic cannabis, a high-quality and expensive variety cultivated using advanced techniques. Officials said the racket was aimed at supplying drugs in India.

The accused are currently in custody, and further investigations are underway to trace the wider network involved in the smuggling operation.