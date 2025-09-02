Video: Pune's Shrimant Dagdusheth Ganpati Replica Immersed In Phuket Sea |

For the first time, a Replica of the Dagdusheth Ganpati festival idol emersion ceremony was done in the sea in Thailand’s Phuket after a replica of Pune's Dagdusheth Ganpati Temple had opened in Thailand’s Phuket due to the efforts of Thai businesswoman Papa Son Mipa.

The 50-foot replica temple, estimated to cost Rs 9 crore, was completed by Thai businesswoman Papa Son Mipa of Phuket 9 Real Estate Company Limited.

Video: Pune's Dagdusheth Ganpati Replica Immersed In Phuket Sea pic.twitter.com/TGFrnPcVes — Momentum News (@kshubhamjourno) September 2, 2025

The new temple, named Lord Shreemant Ganpati Bappa Temple, is located opposite Rawai Beach on the southernmost tip of Phuket Island. It will be offering spiritual experience to devotees in Thailand, and will give a glimpse of Pune's 130-year-old temple.

The replica project in Thailand took 15 months to complete. "The original idol’s replica was shipped to Phuket on October 22," said Mahesh Suryawanshi, treasurer, Shrimant Dagdusheth Ganpati Trust.

Read Also Major General Atul Seth Takes Charge As Dean & Deputy Commandant Of AFMC Pune

The 50-foot temple structure also includes smaller deities, including statues of Siddhi Mata and Buddhi Mata, and a panchadhatu idol, mirroring its Pune counterpart.