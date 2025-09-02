 Video: Pune's Shrimant Dagdusheth Ganpati Replica Immersed In Phuket Sea
e-Paper Get App
HomePuneVideo: Pune's Shrimant Dagdusheth Ganpati Replica Immersed In Phuket Sea

Video: Pune's Shrimant Dagdusheth Ganpati Replica Immersed In Phuket Sea

For the first time, a Replica of the Dagdusheth Ganpati festival idol emersion ceremony was done in the sea in Thailand’s Phuket.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Tuesday, September 02, 2025, 11:57 AM IST
article-image
Video: Pune's Shrimant Dagdusheth Ganpati Replica Immersed In Phuket Sea |

For the first time, a Replica of the Dagdusheth Ganpati festival idol emersion ceremony was done in the sea in Thailand’s Phuket after a replica of Pune's Dagdusheth Ganpati Temple had opened in Thailand’s Phuket due to the efforts of Thai businesswoman Papa Son Mipa. 

The 50-foot replica temple, estimated to cost Rs 9 crore, was completed by Thai businesswoman Papa Son Mipa of Phuket 9 Real Estate Company Limited.

The new temple, named Lord Shreemant Ganpati Bappa Temple, is located opposite Rawai Beach on the southernmost tip of Phuket Island. It will be offering spiritual experience to devotees in Thailand, and will give a glimpse of Pune's 130-year-old temple. 

The replica project in Thailand took 15 months to complete. "The original idol’s replica was shipped to Phuket on October 22," said Mahesh Suryawanshi, treasurer, Shrimant Dagdusheth Ganpati Trust.

FPJ Shorts
'Yeah Leylah': Young Fan's Ecstatic Reaction Viral After Leylah Fernandez's Lovely Gesture During Her US Open 2025 Doubles Match; Video
'Yeah Leylah': Young Fan's Ecstatic Reaction Viral After Leylah Fernandez's Lovely Gesture During Her US Open 2025 Doubles Match; Video
Mumbai: After Hours Of Dry Fast, Manoj Jarange Patil Drinks Water Amid Maratha Quota Protest
Mumbai: After Hours Of Dry Fast, Manoj Jarange Patil Drinks Water Amid Maratha Quota Protest
Realme 15T With 7,000mAh Battery, iPhone-Like Design Launched In India: Price, Specifications, Launch Offers
Realme 15T With 7,000mAh Battery, iPhone-Like Design Launched In India: Price, Specifications, Launch Offers
Uttarakhand Flash Floods: Heartbreaking Visuals Of Motionless Leopard Drowned In Heavy Floodwaters Surface On Internet
Uttarakhand Flash Floods: Heartbreaking Visuals Of Motionless Leopard Drowned In Heavy Floodwaters Surface On Internet
Read Also
Major General Atul Seth Takes Charge As Dean & Deputy Commandant Of AFMC Pune
article-image

The 50-foot temple structure also includes smaller deities, including statues of Siddhi Mata and Buddhi Mata, and a panchadhatu idol, mirroring its Pune counterpart.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Pimpri-Chinchwad: Discharge Decreases From Pawana & Mulshi Dams As Rainfall Drops In Catchment...

Pimpri-Chinchwad: Discharge Decreases From Pawana & Mulshi Dams As Rainfall Drops In Catchment...

Supriya Sule Urges Railway Minister To Restart Pune-Solapur Passenger Train Service

Supriya Sule Urges Railway Minister To Restart Pune-Solapur Passenger Train Service

Special Committee To Help VJNT Communities With Caste Certificates & Documents In Chhatrapati...

Special Committee To Help VJNT Communities With Caste Certificates & Documents In Chhatrapati...

Video: Pune's Shrimant Dagdusheth Ganpati Replica Immersed In Phuket Sea

Video: Pune's Shrimant Dagdusheth Ganpati Replica Immersed In Phuket Sea

Major General Atul Seth Takes Charge As Dean & Deputy Commandant Of AFMC Pune

Major General Atul Seth Takes Charge As Dean & Deputy Commandant Of AFMC Pune