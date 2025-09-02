 Major General Atul Seth Takes Charge As Dean & Deputy Commandant Of AFMC Pune
An alumnus of AFMC, Major General Seth was commissioned into the Indian Armed Forces in 1992.

Tuesday, September 02, 2025
Major General Atul Seth, VSM, assumed the prestigious appointment of Dean and Deputy Commandant of the Armed Forces Medical College (AFMC), Pune, on 01 September 2025.

An alumnus of AFMC, Major General Seth was commissioned into the Indian Armed Forces in 1992. He holds an MD in Obstetrics and Gynaecology from his alma mater and has a special interest in Minimal Access Surgery and Urogynaecology. 

He is also an alumnus of the National Defence College, New Delhi, where he earned an M.Phil in Defence and Strategic Studies.

A distinguished officer with an illustrious academic and professional career, Major General Seth brings with him a wealth of experience in clinical care, medical research, and healthcare administration. 

He has served in various key medical establishments across the Indian Army, and has held prestigious appointments including Professor and Unit Head (Obstetrics & Gynaecology) at AFMC, and Head of Department & Consultant (Obstetrics & Gynaecology) at Army Hospital (Research & Referral), New Delhi.

An accomplished academician and prolific writer, he has authored numerous research papers published in reputed national and international journals. He is currently Associate Editor of the Journal of Obstetric and Gynaecological Practices POGS, and is a reviewer for several leading peer-reviewed medical publications.

His commitment to academic excellence is further reflected in his roles as Organising Chairperson and Secretary of multiple national conferences. He also serves as a postgraduate examiner for the Diplomate of National Board (DNB) and for health universities across Maharashtra, Gujarat, and West Bengal.

In recognition of his distinguished service, Major General Seth was awarded the Vishisht Seva Medal in 2022. Before his current assignment, he served as the Commandant, Military Hospital, Gwalior.

