Good News For Pune & Pimpri-Chinchwad Commuters: Nigdi-Chakan Metro Now A Reality; Maharashtra Govt Expected To Announce Decision In October 2025 | Sourced

Pimpri-Chinchwad: The process regarding the proposed metro route from Nigdi (Bhakti-Shakti) to Chakan has gained momentum. A crucial meeting was chaired regarding the Detailed Project Report (DPR) on Monday at the Phugewadi Metro Office. The DPR, submitted to the Maharashtra State Government, was discussed in this. The proposed metro route will be 42 km long and will run through areas like Mukai Chowk, Bhujbal Chowk, and Nashik Phata to Chakan.

The meeting was attended by Deputy Speaker of the Maharashtra Legislative Assembly and Pimpri MLA Anna Bansode, Maval MP Shrirang Barne, Bhosari MLA Mahesh Landge, Chinchwad MLA Shankar Jagtap, Pimpri-Chinchwad Municipal Commissioner Shekhar Singh, Maha Metro Managing Director Shravan Hardikar, and other senior officials and local politicians.

Meeting Discusses the DPR

Sources said that in the meeting, the current population of the Pimpri-Chinchwad area was stated to be 30 lakh, and then the DPR was discussed. According to the DPR, following the Phugewadi to Bhakti Shakti metro line, the DPR for the Bhakti Shakti to Chakan metro line has now been prepared. This metro line will go via Mukai Chowk, Bhujbal Chowk (Wakad), and Nashik Phata to Chakan and will have 31 metro stations. The 4.70-kilometer stretch from Bhakti Shakti to Mukai Chowk and the 6.45-kilometer stretch from Wakad to Nashik Phata will have a BRTS and metro line side by side. The nine-kilometer distance from Mukai Chowk to Bhujbal Chowk will be along the Katraj-Dehu Road Bypass section of the Mumbai-Bengaluru Highway. The DPR is made keeping in mind the potential daily ridership in the metro, which will be around 8 lakh in 2061.

Rs. 182 Crore Cost for the Metro Line

The Bhakti Shakti to Chakan metro line is expected to cost Rs. 182.36 crore. Out of this, the Pimpri-Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC) will contribute Rs. 33 crore, the state government Rs. 77.08 crore, and Rs. 72.28 crore will be raised from private partnerships. Additionally, a cost of Rs. 12 crore is expected for temporary works. This metro line will require an area of 1,69,225 square meters for pillars and metro stations.

Metro to Start Operating by 2031

Maha Metro submitted the DPR to the Pimpri-Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC) in April 2025. PCMC approved this DPR in June 2025. Following that, this DPR has been sent to the state government. State government decision is expected by October 2025. After state government approval, the DPR will be sent to the central government for approval. Approval from the central government is expected by April 2026. Tendering will start immediately in May 2026. Maha Metro has planned to complete the metro work in five years. It has been decided to start the Bhakti Shakti to Chakan metro line in April 2031.

31 Stations Proposed

There will be 31 stations, including Bhakti Shakti Chowk, Transport Nagar, Ganesh Nagar, Mukai Chowk, Ravet, Punawale Gaon, Punawale, Tathawade Gaon, Tathawade, Bhumkar Chowk, Bhujbal Chowk, Wakad, Vishal Nagar Corner, Kokane Chowk, Pimple Saudagar, Pimple Gurav, Nashik Phata, Sant Tukaram Nagar, Vallabh Nagar, Gawali Matha Chowk, Bhosari MIDC, Bhosari District Center, Godown Chowk, PIEC, Bharat Mata Chowk Moshi, Chimbli Phata, Barge Wasti, Kuruli, Alandi Phata, Nanekarwadi, and Chakan. The distance between Bhumkar Chowk and Bhujbal Chowk will be the shortest at 890 meters, while the distance between PIEC and Bharat Mata Chowk Moshi will be the longest at 1,990 meters.

Extension to the Proposed Route?

A new extension to this proposed metro route is being considered in Pimpri-Chinchwad, extending from Bhakti Shakti Chowk in Nigdi to Canbay Chowk (Talawade) and further to Chakan MIDC Phase 5. A survey and DPR (Detailed Project Report) will be prepared for this route. Local politicians are advocating for this.

'Meeting to Be Chaired by CM Soon'

BJP's Bhosari MLA Mahesh Landge said, "Passengers traveling from the Chakan industrial area towards Pune will use this new route. This will help reduce traffic and congestion on the Pune-Nashik highway. A new station should be proposed in Bhosari. In light of this, I have suggested to the administration that this route be given priority and that the DPR be amended accordingly. A meeting will be held in the presence of Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis to take concrete action on this."

'New Report to Be Drafted Within 8 Days'

Maha Metro Managing Director Shravan Hardikar said, "A new route from Bhakti Shakti-Canbay Chowk to Chakan MIDC Phase 5 and another from Nashik Phata-Bhosari-Moshi-Chakan have been proposed. Additionally, a new station should be constructed in Bhosari. Accordingly, I have instructed the concerned officials to conduct a survey and prepare a report within the next eight days."

DPR Vital for Solving Traffic Congestion Problems

PCMC Commissioner Shekhar Singh said, "To address the growing challenge of traffic congestion in Pimpri-Chinchwad, Maha Metro has prepared a comprehensive DPR for metro expansion. Based on valuable inputs received from public representatives in today’s meeting, the report will be forwarded to the state government for further action. A meeting with the Hon’ble Chief Minister will also be scheduled soon to advance the proposal."