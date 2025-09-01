Is Talegaon Dabhade Becoming Second Home For South Koreans? The Rise Of ‘Mini Korea’ In Pune District’s Industrial Suburb (PHOTOS)

Is Talegaon Dabhade Becoming South Korea’s Second Home? The Rise Of ‘Mini Korea’ In Pune’s Industrial Suburb | Sourced

Pimpri-Chinchwad: Over the past few years, a massive influx of Korean nationals has been visible in Pune's Talegaon Dabhade area. Not stopping there, multiple guesthouses, cafes, and grocery stores have been opened in the area, transforming it into a 'Mini Korea'. According to residents of Talegaon Dabhade, approximately over a thousand South Koreans stay here.

130 Officially Registered With Pimpri-Chinchwad Police

Although the locals claim that over a thousand South Korean nationals live in their area, including working men and their families, which include children and senior citizens, records of the Pimpri-Chinchwad Police Commissionerate (PCPC) state that there are only 130 people registered from the community. A police official told the Free Press Journal, "The other Korean nationals reportedly arrive on business or tourist visas and leave after some time."

Why Have They Moved to India?

Most of the South Koreans in the Talegaon Dabhade area are affiliated with the nearby Maharashtra Industrial Development Corporation (MIDC) area-based companies in Chakan, Talegaon, and Shikrapur. These include company outlets such as Hyundai Motor Company, Pohang Iron and Steel Company (POSCO), Lotte Corporation, and Sungwoo Hitech Pune Pvt Ltd. Some of the Korean nationals are also affiliated with tier 1 suppliers and technical firms present in the area.

A Variety of Businesses Brought to the Area

With these many recognised companies, South Korea has brought a variety of businesses to the Talegaon Dabhade area, including manufacturing, production, and supply of multiple products. These include automobiles, electric vehicles, steel and iron items, and food products. Lotte is particularly popular among the younger generation, with their items including sweets like Choco Pie, and it also controls Havmor Ice Cream.

Foreigners Make Their Presence Felt

South Koreans are creating a vibrant "Mini Korea" in the Talegaon Dabhade area, with guesthouses and businesses catering to their needs. A businessman named Cho Hongjik owns a guesthouse housing 25 Korean workers, importing food from home to accommodate their palates. Many foreigners in India cannot adapt to the food as it is generally spicier, thanks to the variety of spices used in Indian cooking. However, some of the young Koreans living in Talegaon Dabhade can be seen adapting, frequently going to local restaurants and eating Maharashtrian and North Indian food.

An Indo-Korean Centre in Pune's Balewadi area also helps foster cultural exchange and offers language training. It is seen as crucial for Indians seeking employment in Korea. The availability of traditional Korean groceries and products further enhances the community's sense of home, allowing them to enjoy familiar tastes and customs while living in India, preventing homesickness.

Foreigners Point Out Cultural Similarities

Ha Yun, one of the South Korean nationals, comparing and drawing similarities between both countries' cultures, said, "India's Ganesh Chaturthi and Korea's 'Chuseok' festivals fall around the same time, so we celebrate them together. I enjoy visiting Pune to see the Ganesh festival and also love exploring local tourist spots. Both countries share a collective lifestyle where the group or community is prioritised over the individual. Respect for family and elders, known as 'Junerim' in Korean culture, is another common thread between the two nations."

So Yeon, who works at a Korean restaurant in Talegaon Dabhade, said, "Since India is where Gautam Buddha attained enlightenment and also passed away, it holds a special place for Buddhists all over the world. Buddhism has a deep influence on Korean culture as well. Traditional attire holds great importance in both countries, with the Indian saree and dhoti and the Korean 'Hanbok' being worn on special occasions."

"They are Friendly": Locals

Sujay Jadhav, a resident of Talegaon Dabhade, said, "We have seen them in the area in recent years. We couldn’t tell they were foreigners before. But when we spoke to them, we got to know they are not from here, but from South Korea. They usually remain in their circles and don’t mix. However, if you speak to them, they are very enthusiastic about social interactions."

Another resident, Mayuri Todkar, said, "I don’t know exactly how many South Korean nationals live here, but the number is significant, at least in the hundreds. They are not that hard to miss, due to the difference in looks, as Koreans and Indians are very easy to differentiate."

Another resident, on condition of anonymity, raised a question about their legal status and the need to verify why they are actually here. He said, "They remain close-knit and away from others. But it’s suspicious. Police should check it. Because India has a problem of some immigrants, be it legally or illegally, being involved in criminal activities." Though he noted that he hasn’t heard or seen anything particularly illegal by the South Korean nationals.

Senior Police Inspector Kanhaiya Thorat, in charge of the Talegaon Dabhade Police Station, told the Free Press Journal, "The community is peaceful according to observation and reports. Until now, no complaints have been received against them about their involvement in any sort of crime. Neither have they ever reached out regarding any complaints against the locals. Both the locals here and the immigrants from Korea live peacefully and in harmony, as of now."