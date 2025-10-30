9,000 Shiv Sena (UBT) Members From Nashik To Attend Satyata Morcha In Mumbai On Nov 1 |

Around 9,000 Shiv Sainiks from Nashik district will participate in the Satyata Morcha organised by the Shiv Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray) in Mumbai on Nov 1. The march is being held to protest alleged irregularities in voter lists and to demand transparency in the election process, party deputy leader Datta Gaikwad said.

Gaikwad was speaking at a meeting of party office-bearers held at the district central office in Shalimar, Nashik, to discuss preparations for the upcoming protest.

“The voter lists in the state are full of errors and discrepancies. Despite presenting clear examples of these issues, the Election Commission continues to remain inactive, as if in a deep slumber like Kumbhakarna. This has raised serious doubts about possible collusion between the ruling party and the Election Commission,” Gaikwad said.

He further demanded that local body elections should not be held until all discrepancies in the voter lists are resolved.

The meeting was also addressed by state organiser Vinayak Pande, coordinator Jayant Dinde, district chief DG Suryawanshi, Nitin Aher, Pravin Naik, former MLA Vasantrao Gite and Anil Kadam. A large number of Shiv Sena office-bearers and members from affiliated organisations across the district were present.