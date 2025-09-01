After Delays & Protests, Pune’s Longest Double-Decker Flyover At Sinhagad Road Finally Inaugurated By CM Devendra Fadnavis (VIDEOS) | Anand Chaini

Pune: The most-awaited double-decker flyover at Sinhagad Road has finally been inaugurated by Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Monday evening.

Watch Videos:

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

The new flyover will help reduce traffic congestion on Sinhagad Road for commuters from Dhayari, Nanded City, Vadgaon Budruk, Khadakwasla, and Narhe areas. Traffic will also be smoother on the Katraj–Dehu Road Bypass section of the Mumbai–Bengaluru Highway.

Chief Minister Fadnavis was accompanied by Union Minister of State for Civil Aviation and Cooperation and Pune MP Murlidhar Mohol and Maharashtra Minister of State for Urban Development and Parvati MLA Madhuri Misal along with other leaders.

Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis was accompanied by Union Minister of State for Civil Aviation and Cooperation and Pune MP Murlidhar Mohol, Maharashtra Minister of State for Urban Development Madhuri Misal, Parvati MLA, and other leaders.

The inauguration came after a high-voltage protest by the Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) in August over the delay, alleging that despite the completion of the flyover, the administration was waiting for a special guest while ignoring the inconvenience of commuters.

Maharashtra Minister of State for Urban Development and Parvati MLA Madhuri Misal said, “The commute between Funtime Theatre and Vitthalwadi will now be faster and smoother. This flyover is a crucial step towards easing the long-standing traffic congestion in the Sinhagad Road area."

Pune is among the fastest-growing cities in Maharashtra, with both population and vehicular numbers rising sharply. Sinhagad Road, in particular, faces extreme traffic pressure during peak hours. This ₹118-crore flyover project is one of the city’s most ambitious and technologically advanced infrastructure initiatives, completed with consistent follow-up and effort.

Amidst the ongoing protests in Mumbai demanding Maratha reservation, security was very tight. Chief Minister Fadnavis even refused to meet reporters, and police sources said that certain Maratha activists were detained to prevent them from reaching the Chief Minister. These activists were attempting to meet him to demand reservation.

Project Details

- Total length: Around 2.5 km – Pune’s longest flyover

- Total cost: ₹118 crore

- Timeline: September 2021 – August 2025 (completed six months ahead of schedule)

Key Phases

- Phase 1 (15 August 2024): 520-metre flyover at Rajaram Bridge Chowk (₹15 crore)

- Phase 2 (1 May 2025): 2.1-km stretch from Vitthalwadi to Funtime (₹61 crore)

- Phase 3 (1 September 2025): 1.54-km stretch from Goyal Ganga Chowk to Inamdar Chowk (₹42 crore)