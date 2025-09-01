Pune's Muslim Community Postpones Eid-e-Milad Procession To Avoid Ganesh Visarjan Clash | PTI

As Ganesh Visarjan and Eid-e-Milad-un-Nabi fall procession coincide on September 5, keeping in mind the crowd management, traffic congestion, and to ensure communal harmony of festivities, the Muslim community in Pune has decided to postpone the annual Eid-e-Milad-un-Nabi procession to September 8.

Pune, being famous for Ganesh festival celebrations, attracts lakhs of devotees every year, which affects the traffic flow, potential security challenges, and overcrowding. And the Ganesh Visarjan is scheduled on September 6; the visarjan procession extends for more than two days.

While the overlapping of julus (processions) of Eid-e-Milad-un-Nabi this year, the police authorities, administration and several representatives of the Muslim community have decided to postpone the julus on September 8.

Speaking to the Free Press Journal, Anwar Hussain Shaikh, a social activist and president of Miss Farha Charitable Foundation, said, “The Julus traditionally follows a route through Nanapeth and passes through Pune Camp and concludes at Ganesh Peth, and this route is also followed for Ganesh Visarjan. In order to avoid any untoward incident and ensure peace and harmony, we decided to postpone our Eid-e-Milad-un-Nabi Julus.”

After Pune, this year’s decision has also been followed in Mumbai, Dhule and other parts of the state. “The decision to postpone the Julus was consulted with all the Muslim community representatives and Ranjan Kumar Sharma, Joint Commissioner of Police, Pune and other senior officials, keeping in mind the law and order situation and peaceful environment. And we did the same adjustments last year as well as a public good,” Shaikh added.

Eid Milad, also known as Eid Milad un Nabi or Mawlid, celebrates the birth of Prophet Muhammad, the founder of Islam. It is observed in the third month of the Islamic lunar calendar, Rabi' al-Awwal, which involves public processions, prayers, the recitation of the Prophet's teachings, and acts of charity.

The specific date varies each year according to the Gregorian calendar, but it is a significant day for Muslims worldwide to honour the Prophet's life and values.