Nashik: Two Held For Pelting Stones After Being Asked To Stop Bursting Crackers |

Two young men have been arrested by Panchavati Police after they allegedly pelted stones at a vehicle in anger when a resident requested them not to burst loud firecrackers in front of his house. The suspects, identified as Vaibhav Chothe and Sumit Dokphode, admitted that they were under the influence of alcohol at the time of the incident.



According to police sources, the accused were bursting “sutli bombs” (powerful firecrackers) in front of a residence on the occasion of Diwali. A local resident politely asked them to move elsewhere, explaining that the loud noise was causing disturbance. Enraged by the request, the youths began setting off more firecrackers and then started pelting stones, damaging a nearby vehicle and even throwing stones toward the complainant.



The Panchavati Police were informed immediately and reached the spot to assess the situation. Within a few hours, both suspects were taken into custody, and a case was registered against them.



The duo later admitted that the act was committed under the influence of alcohol and assured the police that they would not repeat such behaviour. Interestingly, officers also made the accused repeat aloud the phrase — “Nashik district is a fortress of law” — as a form of moral reminder.