Ahead Of Local Body Polls, Congress Plans To Replace Inactive District Presidents In Maharashtra | PTI (Representative Image)

The Congress is preparing to revamp its organisational structure in several districts across Maharashtra ahead of the upcoming local body elections. With complaints rising over inactive district presidents, the party’s state leadership is seriously considering replacing non-performing office bearers to inject energy into its grassroots network.

Party sources said Jalgaon district, once a Congress stronghold, has emerged as a key area of concern. Workers have alleged that the current district leadership has failed to mobilise support or prepare for the polls, resulting in what they describe as “sluggish functioning” of the party machinery. Similar issues have been reported from other districts in North Maharashtra, where the Congress has lost significant ground over the past decade.

Local body elections are likely to be held in the coming month, and all major political parties have begun preparations. The Congress, which plans to contest independently in several parts of the state, fears setbacks if organisational weaknesses persist. “If elections are fought under inactive leadership, the Congress may face a major blow,” said a senior party worker, adding that the issue has been raised with the state leadership.

Jalgaon, which once sent multiple Congress MPs and MLAs to Parliament and the Assembly, now has no representation from the party at any level. The district that once gave the nation a president in Pratibha Patil has neither an MLA nor a corporator. In an attempt to revive the organisation, Congress leader Bhai Jagtap was earlier appointed as in-charge of the district and had begun extensive outreach efforts. However, before the results of his work could be seen, he was replaced. Those appointed later, workers said, failed to show interest in local issues, further weakening the party’s base.

Congress members recalled that former district president Sandeep Patil had earlier travelled across talukas to engage with local functionaries and strengthen the organisation. His removal, they said, was unnecessary and led to further decline.

There is growing demand within the party to appoint two district presidents — one each for the Jalgaon and Raver Lok Sabha constituencies — similar to the BJP’s organisational structure. Many believe this will help decentralise leadership and boost local-level coordination.