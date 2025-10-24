 Nashik District Table Tennis Team Announced For State Championship In Pune
Nashik District Table Tennis Team Announced For State Championship In Pune

The Maharashtra State Table Tennis Association has organised the 54th Inter-District and 87th State Table Tennis Championship, scheduled to be held at the Balewadi Sports Complex, Pune, from October 25 to 30, 2025.

Milind Sajgure Updated: Friday, October 24, 2025, 09:15 PM IST
Nashik District Table Tennis Team Announced For State Championship In Pune

The Maharashtra State Table Tennis Association has organised the 54th Inter-District and 87th State Table Tennis Championship, scheduled to be held at the Balewadi Sports Complex, Pune, from October 25 to 30, 2025. The Nashik District Table Tennis Team for the tournament has been announced by Narendra Chhajed and Shekhar Bhandari.

Punit Desai has been appointed as the coach and manager of the team. The performance in this tournament will determine the selection of players for the Maharashtra State team that will participate in the National Championship.

Selected Team

Under-15 Boys

1. Vihaan Meghani
2. Avi Modi
3. Om Redekar
4. Yash Bhandari

Under-15 Girls

1. Sharvari Kasbe
2. Swadha Walekar
3. Dhanika Pawar
4. Ovi Rahane

Under-17 Boys

1. Archit Rahane
2. Avi Modi
3. Vian Meghani

Under-17 Girls

1. Sharvari Kasbe
2. Swadha Walekar
3. Dhanika Pawar
4. Ovi Rahane

Under-19 Boys

1. Archit Rahane
2. Piyush Parkhe
3. Saiprasad Patil
4. Avish Kevalramani

Under-19 Girls

1. Swadha Walekar
2. Dhanika Pawar
3. Ummehani Daginawala

On this occasion, Nashik District Table Tennis Association President Narendra Chhajed, Vice President and Selection Committee Member Shekhar Bhandari, along with Milind Kachole, Rajesh Bharvirkar, Jay Modak, Alka Kulkarni, Sanjay Vasant, Aliasgar Adamji, Ajinkya Shintre, and Purushottam Aher congratulated the selected players and extended their best wishes for the upcoming tournament.

