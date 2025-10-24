Nashik Zilla Parishad Launches 'My School – My Pride' Campaign To Reconnect Alumni With Schools |

On the occasion of Diwali, most working individuals return to their native villages. During this time, the “My School – My Pride” initiative has been launched in all Zilla Parishad schools across Nashik district, to rekindle old memories for former students, instill pride in their alma mater, and encouraging them to reconnect with their schools.



The campaign, which began on October 23 and will continue until October 26, has been conceptualised by Zilla Parishad Chief Executive Officer Omkar Pawar. The idea behind this initiative is deeply emotional and inspiring — a reminder that schools are not merely centers of learning, but the very foundations that shape one’s life.



During the campaign period, schools are organising a variety of activities such as alumni gatherings, wall painting and beautification drives, cleanliness campaigns, book donations, contributions of sports and educational materials, and tree plantation programs. These activities aim to bring together alumni, teachers, parents, and local residents to celebrate the spirit of development and unity within schools.



The campaign is not just about school improvement, but a heartfelt celebration of childhood memories and gratitude toward one’s school. Through this initiative, every former student will reconnect with their alma mater, proudly saying “My School” as a symbol of their village’s love for education.



According to Education Officer Bhaskar Kanoj, group development officers and education officers have been instructed to coordinate the activities, which are expected to infuse new energy and enthusiasm into the district’s schools.

Read Also Pune Records 68 Fire Incidents On Diwali Night, No Casualties Reported

"Everyone carries a desire to give something back to the school that shaped them. This initiative offers a chance to turn that emotion into action. A school is the soul of a village, and education is the foundation of its development. This campaign conveys the message that ‘a village should take pride in its school, and the school should draw strength from its village," Omkar Pawar, Chief Executive Officer, Zilla Parishad, Nashik.