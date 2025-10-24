 Pune Records 68 Fire Incidents On Diwali Night, No Casualties Reported
According to officials, the fire incidents were reported between 5 pm and midnight from different parts of the city, including Hadapsar, Warje, Kothrud, Kasba Peth, Yerwada, Baner, Kondhwa, Dhanori and Bibwewadi

Ankit ShuklaUpdated: Friday, October 24, 2025, 02:57 PM IST
Pune Records 68 Fire Incidents On Diwali Night, No Casualties Reported | Anand Chaini

Pune city witnessed 68 fire incidents due to firecrackers on the day of Diwali. The Fire Brigade received 68 fire calls on the night of Laxmi Pujan. Most of the incidents were caused by firecrackers. However, no injuries or fatalities were reported in these incidents.

According to officials, the fire incidents were reported between 5 pm and midnight from different parts of the city, including Hadapsar, Warje, Kothrud, Kasba Peth, Yerwada, Baner, Kondhwa, Dhanori and Bibwewadi.

Fire officer Nilesh Mahajan told FPJ, “Many of the fires started on terraces, balconies, garbage dumps, trees, and open plots after crackers landed there. A few minor fires were also reported in shops and godowns. However, fortunately, no casualties were reported, and firefighters doused the fires on time. The control room received the highest number of calls between 8 pm and 10:30 pm, with over 30 incidents logged during that period alone. With the help of public cooperation, our team succeeded in preventing major damage.”

Where did the incidents occur?

A shop near Chaudhary Datta Mandir in Warje caught fire around 7:20 pm, followed by another blaze at Zeal College, Narhe, where a building terrace caught fire. At 8:04 pm, a fire broke out on a fourth-floor gallery in Kagdipura, Kasba Peth, while another major case was reported at Jeevan Super Market, Viman Nagar, where a godown caught fire.

Fire outbreaks were also recorded in several residential buildings in Baner-Sus Road, Vishrantwadi, Dhayari, Bibwewadi and Aundh. Smaller fires were reported in open spaces, garbage dumps, and trees in areas like Hadapsar, Mundhwa, and Dhanori.

