Pune Metro Line 2: Maha Metro To Issue Tender For 11.63 Km Ramwadi-Wagholi Extension | Twitter/@PittieAditya

In a major push for the extension of Pune’s Metro Line 2 between Ramwadi and Wagholi and further to Vitthalwadi, Maha Metro will soon issue the tender for the 11.63 km extension, while the metro route will feature 11 stations.

Similar to the integrated double-decker flyover on Karve Road, the Ramwadi-Wagholi-Vitthalwadi section will also have a double-decker flyover, which is a part of the Pune-Shirur Elevated Corridor project and will help in easing the traffic congestion.

The cost for this elevated bridge and metro viaduct will be shared between Maha Metro and Maharashtra State Infrastructure Development Corporation (MSIDC).

While a tender for the western extension of this line from Vanaz to Chandni Chowk was floated a few days ago. After the completion of both these extensions, the Pune Metro Line 2 will have a length of 28.45 km with 29 stations.

Moreover, to provide ease for commuters travelling by the Mumbai-Bengaluru national highway bypass at Chandni Chowk, the Pune Metro is planning to construct a 580-metre-long foot-overbridge, as the extension of Metro Line 2 from Vanaz to Ramwadi is set to begin soon.

A metro official said, “To allow easy access for people travelling through the national highway at Chandni Chowk, the Pune Metro has planned to build a 580 metre-long foot over bridge.”

“The planned Pune Metro footover bridge will be connected to the National Highway Authority of India (NHAI) footover bridge at Chandni Chowk and would allow citizens to go to either side of the national highway,” the official added.