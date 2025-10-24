Pune-Nanded Vande Bharat Express Likely From December 2025: All You Need To Know About Launch Date, Route, Fare | FP Photo

In a welcome move for travellers, the Vande Bharat Express is planned to start between Pune and Nanded, with an expected launch from December 2025. It will offer a more convenient and faster travel option that would probably cover the 500 km distance between the two cities in around seven hours.

The rail service will also help effectively connect Pune and the surrounding regions to Marathwada, facilitating employment, tourism and economic growth.

The Vande Bharat railway service between Pune and Nanded will have halts at Latur, Dharashiv (Osmanabad), and other stations. Around 500 km journey by road from Pune to Nanded usually takes around 10 hours, which will be reduced to around seven hours after the Vande Bharat service becomes operational.



And probably, the ticket fare for the AC Chair Car may cost around Rs 1500 to Rs 1900 and onwards. The official inauguration date is expected soon, but it will be around the year-end.

The Vande Bharat rail is known for its comfort, convenience and faster travel. The train on this route will also feature similar features that include an advanced security system, high-speed Wi-Fi, air-conditioned Chair Car and Executive Chair Car cabins, comfortable reclining seats, and others.