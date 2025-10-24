Pune: PMC Fines Developer ₹80.46 Lakh For Illegal Road Digging in Mohammadwadi | File Image

The Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) Roads Department has imposed a hefty fine of Rs 80.46 lakh on Chaphalkar Karandikar Developers for illegally digging up a road in Mohammadwadi to lay underground electrical cables without permission.

According to officials from the Chief Engineer (Roads) office, the developer carried out unauthorised digging work from NIBM to Raheja Chowk. The matter was highlighted by the residents on October 13.

Following the complaint, the Road Department conducted a site inspection on October 14, during which it was observed that around 220 running metres of pavement had been excavated without prior permission.

Based on the complaints, the Chief Engineer (Roads) approved penalty proceedings under Resolution No. 1/54 dated October 16. As per the resolution and the corporation’s standing rules, a threefold fine was levied on the developer for violating road excavation norms, amounting to Rs 80,46,720.

PMC has directed the developer to deposit the fine immediately into the PMC treasury, warning that failure to do so would invite further legal and administrative action.

Additionally, the Construction Development Department (Zone 1) has been instructed not to grant any permissions related to the developer’s project until the penalty amount is cleared. The department has also been asked to issue a stop-work notice for the ongoing construction as per the circular issued by the Chief Engineer (Roads) on December 28, 2023.

Officials said this action is part of PMC’s continued efforts to curb unauthorised road digging, which causes inconvenience to citizens and damages public infrastructure.

The Free Press Journal tried contacting the developer, but he didn’t respond to our calls.