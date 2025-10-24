 Pune: PMC Fines Developer ₹80.46 Lakh For Illegal Road Digging in Mohammadwadi
e-Paper Get App
HomePunePune: PMC Fines Developer ₹80.46 Lakh For Illegal Road Digging in Mohammadwadi

Pune: PMC Fines Developer ₹80.46 Lakh For Illegal Road Digging in Mohammadwadi

According to officials from the Chief Engineer (Roads) office, the developer carried out unauthorised digging work from NIBM to Raheja Chowk. The matter was highlighted by the residents on October 13

Indu BhagatUpdated: Friday, October 24, 2025, 07:32 PM IST
article-image
Pune: PMC Fines Developer ₹80.46 Lakh For Illegal Road Digging in Mohammadwadi | File Image

The Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) Roads Department has imposed a hefty fine of Rs 80.46 lakh on Chaphalkar Karandikar Developers for illegally digging up a road in Mohammadwadi to lay underground electrical cables without permission.

According to officials from the Chief Engineer (Roads) office, the developer carried out unauthorised digging work from NIBM to Raheja Chowk. The matter was highlighted by the residents on October 13.

Following the complaint, the Road Department conducted a site inspection on October 14, during which it was observed that around 220 running metres of pavement had been excavated without prior permission.

Read Also
Viral Pune Videos Show Reckless Diwali Stunts: Couple On Bike, Woman On SUV Bonnet Burst...
article-image

Based on the complaints, the Chief Engineer (Roads) approved penalty proceedings under Resolution No. 1/54 dated October 16. As per the resolution and the corporation’s standing rules, a threefold fine was levied on the developer for violating road excavation norms, amounting to Rs 80,46,720.

FPJ Shorts
Case Filed Against Shreyas Talpade, Alok Nath & 22 Others Over Investment Fraud In Uttar Pradesh
Case Filed Against Shreyas Talpade, Alok Nath & 22 Others Over Investment Fraud In Uttar Pradesh
Chhath Puja 2025: Vasai-Virar City Municipal Corporation Holds All-Party Meeting To Plan Safe And Eco-Friendly Celebrations
Chhath Puja 2025: Vasai-Virar City Municipal Corporation Holds All-Party Meeting To Plan Safe And Eco-Friendly Celebrations
Thane News: Old Building Collapses In Bhiwandi; No Injuries Reported - VIDEO
Thane News: Old Building Collapses In Bhiwandi; No Injuries Reported - VIDEO
Central Railway To Operate 24 Festive Special Trains Across Divisions For Diwali & Chhath Passengers On October 26; Check Details
Central Railway To Operate 24 Festive Special Trains Across Divisions For Diwali & Chhath Passengers On October 26; Check Details

PMC has directed the developer to deposit the fine immediately into the PMC treasury, warning that failure to do so would invite further legal and administrative action.

Additionally, the Construction Development Department (Zone 1) has been instructed not to grant any permissions related to the developer’s project until the penalty amount is cleared. The department has also been asked to issue a stop-work notice for the ongoing construction as per the circular issued by the Chief Engineer (Roads) on December 28, 2023.

Read Also
Pune Jain Trust Land Sale: Activist Vijay Kumbhar Writes To PM Modi, Demands Inquiry Into Murlidhar...
article-image

Officials said this action is part of PMC’s continued efforts to curb unauthorised road digging, which causes inconvenience to citizens and damages public infrastructure.

The Free Press Journal tried contacting the developer, but he didn’t respond to our calls.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Nashik District Table Tennis Team Announced For State Championship In Pune

Nashik District Table Tennis Team Announced For State Championship In Pune

Nashik: Two Held For Pelting Stones After Being Asked To Stop Bursting Crackers

Nashik: Two Held For Pelting Stones After Being Asked To Stop Bursting Crackers

Nashik Zilla Parishad Launches 'My School – My Pride' Campaign To Reconnect Alumni With Schools

Nashik Zilla Parishad Launches 'My School – My Pride' Campaign To Reconnect Alumni With Schools

IKEA To Open Pune Store At Phoenix Marketcity Viman Nagar, Leases 37,000 Sq Ft Space

IKEA To Open Pune Store At Phoenix Marketcity Viman Nagar, Leases 37,000 Sq Ft Space

Pune: PMC Fines Developer ₹80.46 Lakh For Illegal Road Digging in Mohammadwadi

Pune: PMC Fines Developer ₹80.46 Lakh For Illegal Road Digging in Mohammadwadi