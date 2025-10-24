Viral Pune Videos Show Reckless Diwali Stunts: Couple On Bike, Woman On SUV Bonnet Burst Firecrackers | Video Screengrabs

While the festival of Diwali has officially ended, bursting firecrackers hasn’t stopped in Pune. Two videos of Punekars bursting firecrackers in the most unsafe manner have gone viral on social media.

In the first video, a couple is seen bursting firecrackers while riding a bike. The man, who is riding the bike, has one cracker in his hand, and the woman, who is sitting pillion, has another one. As the man rides ahead, the crackers burst in the air.

In another video, a woman is seen sitting on the bonnet of an SUV with crackers being burst on top of the vehicle. The woman is seen gesturing in enthusiasm as the crackers burst.

Both videos are dangerous in nature. Netizens have urged Pune Police to take action against the people involved at the earliest.

Meanwhile, at least 35 eye-related injuries caused by firecrackers have been reported in Pune in the last four days. Reportedly, many victims were innocent bystanders who were either simply watching the fireworks or unknowingly caught in the zone.

In one such incident, a 20-year-old engineering student got injured due to a firecracker mishap. She suffered severe burn injuries while bursting firecrackers in the Sinhagad Road area. She sustained internal and external eye injuries. After the accident, she was rushed to a private hospital for treatment.

According to police, the incident occurred when the injured student was celebrating Diwali with her friends. They were all bursting firecrackers when one firecracker allegedly exploded close to her face. It caused burn injuries to her eyes. Her friends reported that the firecracker burst with more intensity and faster than they had anticipated.