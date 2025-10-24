Ravindra Dhangekar Levels Another Allegation Against Murlidhar Mohol, This Time In Connection With Pune’s Vetal Tekdi | File Photo

Ever since the Jain Trust land sale controversy erupted, former Kasba Peth MLA Ravindra Dhangekar has repeatedly targeted Union Minister of State for Civil Aviation and Cooperation Murlidhar Mohol over his alleged involvement in it. Now, Dhangekar has levelled another allegation against the Pune MP, this time in connection with the Balbharti–Paud Phata Road, which reportedly goes through Vetal Tekdi, the last green bastion in the city.

'Used Badhekar Builder's SUV'

Taking to X (formerly Twitter) on Friday, Dhangekar, who is currently in the Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena, which is an ally of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in the ruling Mahayuti alliance in the state, wrote in Marathi, "Pune residents have seen many proofs in the past few days that Pune MP and Union Minister of State Murlidhar Mohol is involved in the Jain Hostel land sale case. But still, he says that all these things are coincidences. I would like to give you some information. Mohol was the Mayor of Pune city before becoming an MP. When he was the Mayor, he used to use a white Innova Crysta with the official government plate of the Pune Municipal Corporation. The number of that car was MH 12 SW 0909. This car was neither Mohol's nor a government vehicle of the Pune Municipal Corporation. This car belonged to Badhekar Builder of Kothrud. This is the same builder who was in the second position in the auction to buy the Jain Hostel, and he too is Murlidhar Mohol's partner..."

Dhangekar asked, "Is it in keeping with the ethics of the Mayor to use a private businessman's vehicle while holding the constitutional post of Mayor in the Pune Municipal Corporation? Can't the Municipal Corporation, with a budget of nine and a half thousand crores, afford a simple car for the Mayor? While using this builder's car, how many projects were approved that would benefit the builder using the Mayor's post? Especially in the Kothrud area, a large number of society redevelopment projects have been given to Badhekar Builder."

'Projects benefiting builders'

"He is so enthusiastic to bring the tunnel, HCMTR Road, and the Balbharti to Paud Phata link road project in Vetal Tekdi, which has faced opposition from thousands of environmentalists. You would think that he is doing all this to get rid of traffic congestion. But no, Gokhale, Badhekar, and three other builders have lands in this area. They are doing these projects so that these builders can carry out construction in the Vetal Tekdi area. Of course, the builders are the owners in their names. Now, if they show legal builder partnerships in the affidavit, how many unauthorised partnerships will there be? It is better not to think about this. If you look at the balance sheet of this Badhekar Builder for the last five years, you will notice how many crores he has easily achieved. Of course, it will be noticed that he has misused the post of Mayor and the post of Union Minister to commit money laundering through this company. That is why Mohol's wealth has increased by four hundred times," Dhangekar claimed.

'Fraud must be investigated'

He further claimed that the partnership with Badhekar Builders was "done by force." "The builder filed a case in frustration, and then it was reported that the Mayor's mobile was hacked. Now Badhekar is only in name in the company. But Mohol will say that now I have resigned and that the name of Badhekar Builder coming up in the Jain Boarding case is a mere coincidence. I initially ignored his many great deeds, but the day he looted the land in a very wrong way in the matter of the Jain temple, I felt that I should take up this matter. While giving various revelations and evidence in this case, he should be investigated impartially. There are many investigative agencies in our country; they should investigate all these things, and the fraud and looting of Punekars will come before the people."

'Corrupt tenure as Mayor'

Dhangekar claimed that Mohol’s tenure as Mayor was among the most corrupt in Pune’s history. "Many Mayors have contributed to the development of this city of Pune till now, but the most corrupt career among them was that of the current MP. The previous method of giving a one-year tender for any work was changed to 5/10/15/20-year tenders. Due to this, the Municipal Corporation was in a very bad condition during his time. Anyway... The transaction in the Jain Boarding case should be cancelled and a case should be registered against everyone who looted this land," he concluded.

As of now, Mohol has not commented on the allegations made by Dhangekar.