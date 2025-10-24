Mumbai Man Lashes Out At Pune, Pimpri-Chinchwad 'Idiots': 'Park Your Third-Class Driving Etiquette In Hinjawadi' | File Photo

The horrible driving sense of the people of Pune and Pimpri-Chinchwad is no secret. Many blatantly ignore traffic rules by riding without helmets, riding triple-seat, driving the wrong way, flaunting fancy number plates, breaking traffic signals, and more.

Recently, a Mumbai man trolled the drivers of Pune and Pimpri-Chinchwad on X (formerly Twitter). He wrote, "MH12 (Pune) and MH14 (Pimpri-Chinchwad) idiots, park your third-class driving etiquette in Hinjawadi before you come to Mumbai." "We stop at red signals, slow down for pedestrians, and make eye contact with humbleness - not your worthless, ugly ego," he added.

Meanwhile, netizens agreed with the tweet. "I’m a Punekar, and I totally agree with what you have written. People have zero driving sense here in Pune. Auto people & Ola, Uber are even worse," one user wrote.

"As a proud Punekar, I've experienced such driving on a daily basis. Probably the worst anywhere in the world. In fact, I've been honked at and abused for stopping at a red light, and some intelligent and decent folks even complain because I stop when the signal for taking a turn is not active while the signal to go straight is. Rickshawallas and two-wheelers just pass by me and take the turn or U-turn, giving me a look like I'm the stupid person on the road. I'm still aghast each time this happens and hope that one day, Punekars learn what road etiquette and rules are," another user stated.

"I’m from Pune, was heading back from Goa today - at 7 am everyone was waiting at a traffic light on a three-lane road, out of which one lane had a barrier. One car passed the gap between the car and barrier, breaking the light. Lo and behold, it was an MH14. It’s getting shameful," a third user shared.

A fourth humorously wrote, "As a proud Punekar, we took this as a compliment & not a complaint. As you might know, the apocalypse is near; we have to run fast by saving every single second. Red signals are for people, not for speed demons. Be a sportsman."

Check out the reactions below:

