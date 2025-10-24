Author & Historian Uday Kulkarni Slams Archaeological Survey Of India Over Neglect Of Pune’s Shaniwar Wada | X/@MulaMutha

Author and historian Uday Kulkarni took to X (formerly Twitter) and slammed the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) over the neglect of Pune's iconic Shaniwar Wada. He claimed that only ₹32 lakh was spent on the monument's restoration in the last eight years, most of which was used up on lighting. On the other hand, he noted that the monuments under the state and municipal corporations have been beautified and restored, with Indore's Ahilya Step Well being an example.

Kulkarni wrote, "The @ASIGoI will not do anything and not allow others to do anything either. There is even a proverb for such behaviour. Several monuments under the state or municipal corporations have been beautified and restored. The Ahilya Step Well at Indore is an example. The ASI, however, is seen to neither act itself nor let other agencies act to improve a heritage place."

"In Pune, Shaniwar Wada, a top 15-footfall-a-year monument in India, has had a paltry ₹32 lakh spent on it in the last eight years. The bulk of this was spent on lighting up the monument on special days. The chemical division has to get its act together and do up the old wall paintings and design on the Delhi Darwaza. A walk-through of some of the monuments is to be done. A restoration of wells, tanks, and fountains is begging for attention. The carousel at the entrance is not removed. The opening hours of ASI monuments (sunrise to sunset) are not followed. Many suggestions have been put up. No movement seen yet. Still waiting for @ASIGoI Mumbai Circle to get going. And that is after @gssjodhpur visited the place and gave clear instructions," he added.

Kulkarni has written several books on the Marathas, including Solstice at Panipat, The Era of Baji Rao and Bakhar of Panipat.