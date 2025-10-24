 Sambhaji Brigade Activist Murdered By Wife In Pimpri-Chinchwad’s Manik Colony; Husband’s Suspicion Over Her Character Believed To Be Motive
e-Paper Get App
HomePuneSambhaji Brigade Activist Murdered By Wife In Pimpri-Chinchwad’s Manik Colony; Husband’s Suspicion Over Her Character Believed To Be Motive

Sambhaji Brigade Activist Murdered By Wife In Pimpri-Chinchwad’s Manik Colony; Husband’s Suspicion Over Her Character Believed To Be Motive

The deceased has been identified as Nakul Anand Bhoir (40), a resident of Bhoir Colony, Chinchwad. His wife, Chaitali Nakul Bhoir (28), a resident of Manik Colony, Chinchwad, has been taken into custody

Varad BhatkhandeUpdated: Friday, October 24, 2025, 10:24 AM IST
article-image
Sambhaji Brigade Activist Murdered By Wife In Pimpri-Chinchwad’s Manik Colony; Husband’s Suspicion Over Her Character Believed To Be Motive | Sourced

Pimpri-Chinchwad: A social activist and Marathi Seva Sangh leader named Nakul Anand Bhoir, based in Pimpri-Chinchwad, was murdered by his wife in the wee hours of Friday. The wife strangled him with a piece of clothing due to constant quarrels in their marriage and the husband's alleged suspicion of her character. The wife has been detained, and a case is being registered against her.

The deceased has been identified as Nakul Anand Bhoir (40), a resident of Bhoir Colony, Chinchwad. His wife, Chaitali Nakul Bhoir (28), a resident of Manik Colony, Chinchwad, has been taken into custody. A case under BNS Section 103 (punishment for murder) is being registered at Chinchwad Police Station.

Read Also
Ravindra Dhangekar Levels Another Allegation Against Murlidhar Mohol, This Time In Connection With...
article-image

Assistant Commissioner of Police (Pimpri Division) Sachin Hire said, “The incident happened around 2.30 am on Friday in Manik Colony, Chinchwad. The accused wife strangled the deceased husband with a piece of cloth and killed him. Preliminary information tells us that she did it out of anger over her husband's constant suspicion regarding her character.”

The Free Press Journal learnt from police sources that the couple tied the knot in a grand celebration in 2018. They had a love marriage and have two children: a six-year-old girl and a two-year-old boy. For the last couple of years, the accused wife and the deceased husband constantly fought. They had even started living separately. However, the deceased came to meet the accused on Thursday night. They again had a fight, and this time, the wife took the drastic step and killed her husband.

FPJ Shorts
Lokah Chapter 1 On OTT: Upset Netizens Demand Digital Release Of Dulquer Salmaan's Malayalam Film Soon; Here's All You Need To Know
Lokah Chapter 1 On OTT: Upset Netizens Demand Digital Release Of Dulquer Salmaan's Malayalam Film Soon; Here's All You Need To Know
'Who Imagines Their Child Having S**? That’s the Sickest Thing Ever!': Author Seema Anand Slams Homophobic Parent In Viral Video
'Who Imagines Their Child Having S**? That’s the Sickest Thing Ever!': Author Seema Anand Slams Homophobic Parent In Viral Video
Gold Slips Ahead Of US Inflation Data, Silver Also Declines On MCX
Gold Slips Ahead Of US Inflation Data, Silver Also Declines On MCX
Indian Spices & Condiments Brand Owner Orkla Aims For ₹10,000 Crore Valuation, IPO Begins On October 29
Indian Spices & Condiments Brand Owner Orkla Aims For ₹10,000 Crore Valuation, IPO Begins On October 29
Read Also
Pune: Film Producer Nilesh Navalakha Hits Out At Murlidhar Mohol Over Jain Trust Land, Claims ‘I...
article-image

Police Inspector (Crime) Deepak Gosavi of Chinchwad Police Station told FPJ, “We have detained the wife. A case is being registered. She will be produced in court as we attempt to secure her in police custody. The case is under investigation.”

Meanwhile, political enthusiasts of the city said that Bhoir was an active social activist and an aspiring politician. He worked for the Maratha Reservation movement from Chinchwad and was actively involved in every community meeting. He was also an office bearer of Maratha Seva Sangh and Sambhaji Brigade. He aspired to contest the upcoming Pimpri-Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC) elections.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Author & Historian Uday Kulkarni Slams Archaeological Survey Of India Over Neglect Of Pune’s...

Author & Historian Uday Kulkarni Slams Archaeological Survey Of India Over Neglect Of Pune’s...

Sambhaji Brigade Activist Murdered By Wife In Pimpri-Chinchwad’s Manik Colony; Husband’s...

Sambhaji Brigade Activist Murdered By Wife In Pimpri-Chinchwad’s Manik Colony; Husband’s...

Ravindra Dhangekar Levels Another Allegation Against Murlidhar Mohol, This Time In Connection With...

Ravindra Dhangekar Levels Another Allegation Against Murlidhar Mohol, This Time In Connection With...

Jalgaon: Girish Mahajan Visits Remote Tribal Pada In Satpura, Celebrates Diwali With Tribals

Jalgaon: Girish Mahajan Visits Remote Tribal Pada In Satpura, Celebrates Diwali With Tribals

Pune: NDA Cadet Drowns During Swimming Practice; Second Death This Month

Pune: NDA Cadet Drowns During Swimming Practice; Second Death This Month