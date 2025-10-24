Sambhaji Brigade Activist Murdered By Wife In Pimpri-Chinchwad’s Manik Colony; Husband’s Suspicion Over Her Character Believed To Be Motive | Sourced

Pimpri-Chinchwad: A social activist and Marathi Seva Sangh leader named Nakul Anand Bhoir, based in Pimpri-Chinchwad, was murdered by his wife in the wee hours of Friday. The wife strangled him with a piece of clothing due to constant quarrels in their marriage and the husband's alleged suspicion of her character. The wife has been detained, and a case is being registered against her.

The deceased has been identified as Nakul Anand Bhoir (40), a resident of Bhoir Colony, Chinchwad. His wife, Chaitali Nakul Bhoir (28), a resident of Manik Colony, Chinchwad, has been taken into custody. A case under BNS Section 103 (punishment for murder) is being registered at Chinchwad Police Station.

Assistant Commissioner of Police (Pimpri Division) Sachin Hire said, “The incident happened around 2.30 am on Friday in Manik Colony, Chinchwad. The accused wife strangled the deceased husband with a piece of cloth and killed him. Preliminary information tells us that she did it out of anger over her husband's constant suspicion regarding her character.”

The Free Press Journal learnt from police sources that the couple tied the knot in a grand celebration in 2018. They had a love marriage and have two children: a six-year-old girl and a two-year-old boy. For the last couple of years, the accused wife and the deceased husband constantly fought. They had even started living separately. However, the deceased came to meet the accused on Thursday night. They again had a fight, and this time, the wife took the drastic step and killed her husband.

Police Inspector (Crime) Deepak Gosavi of Chinchwad Police Station told FPJ, “We have detained the wife. A case is being registered. She will be produced in court as we attempt to secure her in police custody. The case is under investigation.”

Meanwhile, political enthusiasts of the city said that Bhoir was an active social activist and an aspiring politician. He worked for the Maratha Reservation movement from Chinchwad and was actively involved in every community meeting. He was also an office bearer of Maratha Seva Sangh and Sambhaji Brigade. He aspired to contest the upcoming Pimpri-Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC) elections.