Nashik: BJP To Go Solo As Shiv Sena–NCP Team Up; MVA Flexes United Front Ahead Of Civic Polls

Nashik Municipal Corporation (NMC) | FPJ Photo



Nashik: Since the announcement of elections, the BJP has consistently avoided alliances, driven by confidence of winning power on its own and a belief that it does not need partners in governance. This stance ultimately led to the break-up of the Mahayuti. As a result, the upcoming Nashik Municipal Corporation elections will see the BJP contesting independently, while the Shiv Sena and the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) will fight together. The Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA)—comprising Shiv Sena (UBT), NCP (SP), the Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS), and the Indian National Congress—will also be in the fray.

Meanwhile, on the final day of filing nominations, almost all parties attempted to prevent internal rebellion by distributing AB forms directly to candidates instead of releasing official candidate lists.



Initially, Mahayuti leaders had indicated that all municipal elections across the state would be contested jointly. However, buoyed by success in the previous elections, the BJP appeared indifferent to maintaining unity. Nashik was no exception. Despite repeated efforts by Shiv Sena and NCP leaders, the BJP avoided discussions. Party leadership reportedly felt confident of securing power independently, citing large-scale recent inductions and a strong pool of winnable candidates. Whether the BJP will allocate a few seats to Ramdas Athawale’s Republican Party of India also remains a key question.



Shiv Sena–NCP Alliance

With the BJP unresponsive to alliance overtures, the Shiv Sena and NCP finally came together. Leaders of both parties announced an independent alliance without the BJP through the media. According to available information, the two parties will contest 80 and 33 seats, respectively, out of 122, while the remaining seats will be contested by Shiv Sena’s ally, the Republican Sena.

Read Also Pune Civic Polls: Eknath Shinde Likely To Team Up With Pawars Against BJP



MVA Formula Finalised

While the Maha Vikas Aghadi in the state includes Shiv Sena (UBT), NCP (SP), and the Congress, in Nashik, it has been strengthened by the inclusion of Raj Thackeray’s MNS. Sources say Shiv Sena (UBT) will contest 60 seats, NCP (SP) 16, Congress 16, and MNS 30 seats.



Ajinkya Farande, Rashmi Hire Withdraw

The BJP’s policy of not fielding family members of sitting MLAs and MPs in municipal elections saw immediate implementation in Nashik. Ajinkya Farande, son of MLA Devyani Farande, and Rashmi Hire-Bendale, daughter of MLA Seema Hire, had filed nomination papers on Monday. However, following party directives, both withdrew their nominations. That said, Yogesh (Munna) Hire, brother-in-law of MLA Hire, remains in the electoral race.