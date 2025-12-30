Nashik: BJP Blocks Dynastic Bids; MLAs Withdraw Children’s Candidatures After CM Devendra Fadnavis’ Directive | X (@Dev_Fadnavis)

Nashik: The attempt by two MLAs to politically launch their next generation in the Nashik Municipal Corporation (NMC) elections has failed. After Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis clearly stated that tickets would not be given to the children or relatives of MLAs and MPs, Nashik Central MLA Prof. Devyani Pharande decided to withdraw the candidature of her son, Ajinkya Pharande, and Nashik West MLA Seema Hire decided to withdraw the candidature of her daughter, Rashmi Hiray-Bendale.

In the Pune Municipal Corporation, six public representatives had attempted to field nine relatives, while in Pimpri-Chinchwad, two had tried to do the same. With this number exceeding 100 across the state, simmering discontent within the BJP was evident regarding dynastic politics. These candidatures were discussed in a core committee meeting held in Mumbai in the presence of Chief Minister Fadnavis and National Joint General Secretary Shivprakash. Within just 48 hours of the meeting, the party issued directives to stop dynastic politics.

MLA Devyani Pharande was the first to respond to these orders, withdrawing Ajinkya Pharande's candidature. Following suit, MLA Seema Hiray also announced the withdrawal of Rashmi Hiray's candidature.

Devyani Farande (Election Head, BJP) said, “The Pharande family has been working for the growth of the BJP organisation for the past four decades. Following the orders of Chief Minister Fadnavis and the party leadership, Ajinkya Pharande's candidature has been withdrawn.”

Ajinkya Pharande said, “The decision taken by the BJP is paramount. Respecting this decision, I am withdrawing my potential candidature for Ward No. 7. Although I did not have the opportunity to become a corporator, I will continue to work diligently as before to address the development works, basic problems, and difficulties faced by the citizens in the ward. This ward is like family to me.”

MLA Seema Hire said, “The Hire family has always remained loyal to the BJP. The party's orders will be followed. Rashmi Hiray will withdraw her candidature filed for the OBC women's seat from Ward 8.”