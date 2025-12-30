From Swargate Rape To Ayush Komkar Murder: Crime Cases That Shook Pune In 2025 | AI generated

From the Swargate rape case to the Ayush Komkar murder, a series of high-profile crimes dominated Pune in 2025. Here’s a look at the major cases that shocked the city.



1. Murder of IT employee in front of public in Yerawada



A 28-year-old female employee, Shubada Kodare, was brutally murdered by her male colleague in the parking area of a multinational BPO company in Yerawada on January 7. The accused Krishna Kanoja (30), an accountant, alleged that Kodare had borrowed money from him several times on the pretext of the treatment of her father. However, when he asked for the money back, Kodare refused to return the amount. Later, he went to her native place and found that her father was fine and had not suffered from any health issues. On the day of the incident, he asked again for the money back, which led to an argument between them. Kanoja slashed at her with a cleaver in front of the public. Unfortunately, several people standing in the area were only looking, but no one intervened to stop him.





2. Woman raped inside bus at Swargate ST Stand



Accused Dattatray Gade, posing as a conductor, raped a 26-year-old woman, who works in the private medical field, inside a stationary bus at the busy Swargate ST stand in the early hours of February 26. He fled but was caught in Shirur after three days. Strong DNA and CCTV evidence led a court to reject his bail. The woman stated that while waiting for a bus to Phaltan around 5:45 am, Gade approached her, called her 'didi,' and told her the bus had arrived at another platform. He then took her to an empty bus parked elsewhere. She hesitated at first because the lights inside were off, but Gade convinced her it was the right vehicle. He then followed her inside and raped her before fleeing. He also threatened her and warned her not to reveal the crime. The woman did not approach the police immediately. After the incident, she took another bus and narrated the incident to a friend. Following her friend's advice, she reported it at Swargate Police Station.



3. Ayush Komkar murdered by Andekar gang



22-year-old Ayush alias Govind Komkar was shot dead by unidentified assailants on September 5. He was killed after four bullets hit him, severely injuring him. He succumbed to his injuries before he could receive medical treatment. He was returning from tuition when two unidentified individuals opened fire on him. He was the son of Ganesh Komkar, who is an accused in the murder of former Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) corporator Vanraj Andekar, which took place in the same Nana Peth area on September 1 last year. Andekar gang had been planning 'revenge' since their leader was killed. Pune Police had earlier taken preventive action regarding the increasing gang war, arresting members of Andekar's gang. After the incident, taking action against the Andekar gang members, Pune Police arrested 54 people, and 12 cases were registered. Seven illegal properties were demolished, and 52 identified assets valued at Rs 1.31 crore were seized.

4. 17-year-old murdered in broad daylight on Bajirao Road



A brutal attack took place in broad daylight with billhooks and a kukri near Maharana Pratap Garden on Bajirao Road on November 5, in which a 17-year-old youth from Ambil Odha Vasahat lost his life. The incident created terror in the area. The incident took place over an old rivalry from six months ago.



5. Wife murdered, body burned and disposed of to destroy the evidence



A 42-year-old fabrication businessman from Warje Malwadi murdered his wife over an alleged immoral relationship. The accused strangled the wife, cremated her remains in a custom iron box he crafted and ultimately scattered the ashes into a river to eliminate all evidence. The accused husband hatched the plan after watching murder mystery films and crime TV shows. He then rented a godown at Gogalwadi Phata near Shindewadi for Rs 18,000 per month. Located about 2 km from the main road, the godown became the site of his plan. He built an iron box and stored it there, along with two bags of wood he purchased. On October 26, he took his wife on a drive to Khed-Shivapur under the pretence of spending time together. On their way back, they bought some 'bhel' and stopped at the godown. While she was eating, he strangulated her and placed the body in the iron box, set it on fire, and later disposed of the ashes in a river. He cleaned the box and sold it to a scrap dealer to hide the evidence.





6. Ganesh Kale shot dead in broad daylight



Ganesh Kale (36), a resident of Yewalewadi, was gunned down near a petrol pump at Khadi Machine Chowk on November 2 in an old rivalry of Vanraj Andekar Gang. Police said four assailants on two motorcycles followed Kale and opened fire at close range before attacking him with a koyta (sharp weapon) and fleeing the spot. He was the cousin of Sameer Kale, who was arrested in 2024 for his alleged involvement in the murder of Andekar. Police believed the killing could be an act of retaliation by the rival Andekar gang



7. Solapur Highway Sexual Assault



A minor girl was kidnapped and sexually assaulted near Bhigwan on the Pune-Solapur highway on June 30 while travelling to Pandharpur ahead of Ashadhi Wari. The group of seven, including two families, was stopped by two men on a bike around 4:15 am. They threatened the travellers and robbed a woman of her gold ornaments. During the attack, one of the men dragged away the girl and assaulted her.