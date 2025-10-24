'Inefficient Government & Home Ministry': Rohit Pawar Slams Mahayuti Over Rising Crime After Attack On Industrialist Narendra Mittal’s Nephew In Jalna |

Jalna: Nationalist Congress Party–Sharad Pawar (NCP-SP) MLA Rohit Pawar strongly criticised the Maharashtra government over the state’s deteriorating law and order situation, following a violent attack on the nephew of well-known Jalna industrialist Narendra Mittal during Diwali.

Sharing CCTV footage of the incident on social media platform X, Pawar wrote that “once known for its strong law and order, Maharashtra now ranks first in corruption and rising crime.” He further blamed the state’s 'inefficient government and Home Ministry' for the growing sense of insecurity among citizens.

एकेकाळी कायदा व सुव्यवस्थेसाठी पहिल्या क्रमांकावर असलेला महाराष्ट्र आता भ्रष्टाचारात आणि बिघडलेल्या कायदा व सुव्यवस्थेत पहिल्या क्रमांकावर गेल्याचं राज्यात वाढणाऱ्या गुन्हेगारी घटनांवरून सिद्ध होतं. जालन्यामध्ये प्रसिद्ध उद्योगपती नरेंद्र मित्तल यांच्या पुतण्यावर ऐन दिवाळीत कसा… pic.twitter.com/M270Jc6qOS — Rohit Pawar (@RRPSpeaks) October 24, 2025

Details Of The Attack

The shocking incident took place on the night of October 22 in the Sambhajinagar area of Jalna city, near the BJP office. According to reports, Yash Vijay Mittal, nephew of industrialist Narendra Mittal, was attacked by a gang of around 10–15 unidentified motorcycle-borne assailants while returning home with his wife, Sakshi Mittal, after visiting relatives for Diwali.

When Yash’s car reached near his residence, the attackers surrounded the vehicle and launched a violent assault. Neighbours and family members rushed out after hearing cries for help and found Yash lying in a pool of blood, having been struck on the head with an iron rod. The attackers also attempted to target his wife, but fled the scene when locals intervened.

Yash Mittal In Critical Condition

Yash Mittal was initially rushed to Deepak Hospital in Jalna and later transferred to Sai Neuro City Hospital in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar due to severe head injuries. Doctors have reported that his condition remains critical and he is currently under intensive care.

Industrialist Narendra Mittal has lodged a formal complaint at the Sadar Bazar Police Station. An FIR was registered under Sections 115, 118, and 352(3) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) for attempted murder. Special investigation teams have been formed to trace the culprits. The police are examining CCTV footage and technical evidence to determine whether the motive behind the attack was a property dispute, an extortion attempt, old enmity, or an act of intimidation.