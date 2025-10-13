'Even Police Not Safe': MLA Rohit Pawar Questions CM Fadnavis After Traffic Cop Assaulted In Pune |

A police constable was brutally assaulted by a group of four individuals on the Katraj-Kondhwa main road on Sunday night. While returning home, the constable had stopped on the roadside to urinate after completing his duty. The victim, identified as Praveen Ramesh Dimble (33), is currently stationed at the Bharati Vidyapeeth Traffic Division. The victim has sustained serious injuries and has been admitted to Sassoon Hospital for treatment.

The shocking incident has sparked widespread anger and concern among residents in the Kondhwa-Katraj area. In recent incidents in Pune District, a brazen disregard for law enforcement can be seen. The constable was returning home on his motorcycle late Sunday when he pulled over in a dark spot on the main road.

This comes after a recent sickle attack on a police personnel on Pune's Law College Road, and hence opposition leaders including NCP (SP) MLA Rohit Pawar, Shivsena (UBT) leader Vasant More, and others, are seeking answers from Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis about Pune's increasing crime rate and the recent attacks on police as well.

ड्युटी संपवून घरी जाणाऱ्या पोलिसावरच कोयत्याने हल्ला करण्यात आल्याच्या घटनेला आठ दिवस उलटत नाही तोच आज पुन्हा कोंढवा पोलीस ठाण्यातील पोलीस कर्मचाऱ्यावर हल्ला करण्यात आला. सत्ताधारी नेते गुंडांना बळ देत असल्यानेच पुण्यात पोलिसांवर हल्ला करण्यापर्यंत गुंडांची मजल गेलीय. मंत्रीच… pic.twitter.com/aOFo8ytaBo — Rohit Pawar (@RRPSpeaks) October 13, 2025

Rohit Pawar mentioned on his X handle, "Just eight days have not passed since the incident where a policeman heading home after completing duty was attacked with a sickle, and today again, an attack was carried out on a police employee from Kondhwa Police Station. It is because the ruling leaders are empowering the thugs in Pune so they have gone to the extent of attacking policemen."

Pawar further explained that, "If the ministers themselves roam around with thugs, then what else would the thugs do if not muster the courage to attack policemen? Going forward, if some leader speaks against thugs and thuggery, and the state's Home Minister himself issues orders to silence him, then it becomes clear that this government's priority is not the safety of the common man."

"In Pune, forget about ordinary citizens being left unprotected; but it's repeatedly evident that even the police are not safe. Yet, how many more thugs will this government continue to back, and when will the Home Minister answer when the identity of hostile Pune as peaceful Pune will be restored!" added Pawar.