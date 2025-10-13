 Pimpri-Chinchwad: Sanitation Workers Complain Of Neglect, Unsafe Conditions At Maharishi Valmiki Jayanti Event
Pimpri-Chinchwad: Sanitation Workers Complain Of Neglect, Unsafe Conditions At Maharishi Valmiki Jayanti Event

The complaint letter has been forwarded to PCMC Commissioner Shravan Hardikar for immediate attention

Indu BhagatUpdated: Monday, October 13, 2025, 06:14 PM IST
Pimpri-Chinchwad: Sanitation Workers Complain Of Neglect, Unsafe Conditions At Maharishi Valmiki Jayanti Event | Sourced

Sanitation workers in Pimpri-Chinchwad were left struggling under the sun and in unsafe conditions during the Maharishi Valmiki Jayanti Pragat Diwas celebration on October 7, according to a formal complaint submitted to the National Commission for Scheduled Castes and the National Commission for Safai Karamcharis.

Advocate Sagar Ratan Charan, who filed the complaint, highlighted that the stage for the event was poorly constructed, was unstable, and made from substandard materials, which created a risk to the safety of approximately 2,000 sanitation workers attending the programme near the Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Memorial. Despite prior warnings to senior officials and repeated assurances, no corrective measures were taken.

The complaint letter mentions that the image of Maharishi Valmiki, which symbolises social equality, was displayed without giving it much thought, and no proper respect was given. The workers were exposed to the sun, while the banner was torn and inadequately arranged. Basic facilities like seating, water, and snacks were insufficient. Many sanitation workers had no choice then to sit on the ground, facing the scorching heat, while other groups at the event were provided with far better arrangements.

There were also reports of one injury caused by unsafe steps on the poorly constructed stage. Advocate Charan stated that dismissive remarks by some officials further added to the humiliation faced by the sanitation workers.

“This neglect during a celebration dedicated to Maharishi Valmiki, who stood for social justice and equality, is deeply hurtful and unacceptable,” said one of the complainants on the condition of anonymity. We urge the authorities to take strict action against the organisers.

The complaint letter has also been forwarded to PCMC Commissioner Shravan Hardikar for immediate attention.

Meanwhile, The Free Press Journal reached out to the Executive Engineer from the PCMC's Civil Department, Devanna Gattuwar, the official responsible for overseeing the tent, stage, and banners, but he stated that the event was organised under Deputy Commissioner Anna Bodade. When asked for comments on the matter, Bodade said, "I'm not aware of the issue. I'll check with my team and let you know."

