 Container Truck Catches Fire Near Khed Shivapur; Driver Averts Major Chaos On Pune-Bengaluru Highway - VIDEOS
The driver managed to pull the burning vehicle off the main carriageway. He also prevented a potential safety hazard on the highway

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Monday, October 13, 2025, 03:47 PM IST
Container Truck Catches Fire Near Khed Shivapur; Driver Averts Major Chaos On Pune-Bengaluru Highway - VIDEOS | Sourced

Pune: A container truck carrying a large consignment of industrial material from Chakan to Chennai caught fire in Khed Shivapur on Monday afternoon. The incident happened near Kondhanpur Bridge on the Pune-Bengaluru Highway. Police and other authorities responded to the call made by locals promptly. The quick thinking of the driver prevented a major traffic disruption on the forever-busy Pune-Bengaluru National Highway.

Watch Videos:

The driver managed to pull the burning vehicle off the main carriageway. He also prevented a potential safety hazard on the highway.

The incident occurred around 3:18 PM on Monday when flames were spotted erupting from the cargo section of the container near the busy Kondhanpur bridge intersection. Displaying exceptional presence of mind, the driver immediately steered the heavy vehicle onto the service road. He strategically positioned it near a washing centre. His aim was to initiate fire suppression efforts using available resources before the official fire brigade arrived.

The incident was instantly noticed by alert police staff from the Khed Shivapur Police Post, which falls under the jurisdiction of the Rajgad Police Station. Woman Police Constable Nikam, Traffic Constable Raut, and Police Constable Salunkhe were the first responders on the scene. They promptly went to the area to ensure the safety of passing motorists and immediately contacted the fire department.

The fire brigade was dispatched, and within a few minutes of their arrival, the blaze was brought under control by them. The exact cause of the fire is yet to be determined, and a detailed investigation has been initiated. No casualties or injuries were reported in this incident.

