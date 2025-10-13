Pune Zilla Parishad Reservation 2025: Groups Reserved for SC/ST, Backward Classes & Women Announced | Wikipedia

A decision has finally been taken regarding the local body elections that have been pending in the state for the last four years. Today (October 13), the reservation of Pune Zilla Parishad groups was announced. In this reservation draw, out of a total of 73 groups, 22 groups have been reserved for the open category, while 7 groups have been reserved for Scheduled Castes (SC), 5 groups for Scheduled Tribes (ST), and 19 groups for Other Backward Classes (OBC). Apart from this, 20 seats have been reserved for women in the open category, and a total of 37 groups from all categories have been reserved for women.

Meanwhile, as per the provisions of the Zilla Parishad Act, Divisional Commissioner Chandrakant Pulkundwar has made a change in a group fixed for Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes. Earlier, the Bhigwan group in Indapur taluka, which was included in the Scheduled Caste category, was excluded from this category. In its place, the Loni Kalbhor group in Haveli taluka has been included in the Scheduled Caste category.

District Collector Jitendra Dudi approved this change after realising that there was a mistake in the population of the Scheduled Caste category.

The reservation of groups of Pune Zilla Parishad was drawn on Monday in the presence of Pune District Collector Jitendra Dudi. On this occasion, Zilla Parishad and Panchayat Samiti Elections Coordinator and Deputy District Collector Dr Charushila Mohite-Deshmukh, Pune District Election Branch Tehsildar Rahul Sarang, Law Branch Tehsildar Jagdish Nimbalkar, and other officials were present.

Jitendra Dudi said that, as per the law, the groups reserved for the two categories, Scheduled Castes (SC) and Scheduled Tribes (ST), have already been determined on the basis of population. The groups with the largest population in the respective categories have been selected for reservation.

There are a total of 73 groups in Pune Zilla Parishad. The term of the outgoing Zilla Parishad ended on March 20, 2022. After that, the administrative rule has been in place at the Zilla Parishad and other local self-government bodies for about four and a half years (March 2022 to October 2025). Today (October 13), the reservation of Zilla Parishad groups was announced. For this reservation draw, a special program was organized at the Zilla Parishad School in Gauddara, Haveli taluka. The responsibility of drawing lots for the draw was carried out by students of classes II, III, and IV.

Category-wise Reservation of Pune Zilla Parishad Groups

1. Scheduled Caste (SC) – Total seats: 07 (4 women)

Scheduled Caste (General) – Total seats: 03

Niravagaj (Dorlewadi), Tal. Baramati

Gopalwadi (Kangaon), Tal. Daund

Urulikanchan (Sortapwadi), Tal. Haveli

Scheduled Caste (Women) – Total seats: 04

Lasurne (Sansar), Tal. Indapur

Walchandnagar (Bori), Tal. Indapur

Gunavadi (Shirsufal), Tal. Baramati

Loni Kalbhor (Kadamwakvasti), Tal. Haveli

Scheduled Tribes (ST) – Total seats: 05 (3 women)

Scheduled Tribes (General) – Total seats: 02

Wada (Washere), Tal. Khed

Takwe Budruk (Coin), Tal. Maval

Scheduled Tribes (Women) – Total seats: 03

Shinoli (Borghar), Tal. Ambegaon

Barav (Copper), Tal. Junnar

Dingore (Udapur), Tal. Junnar

Backward Category of Citizens (OBC) – Total seats: 19 (10 women)

OBC (General) – Total seats: 09

Perne (Lonikand), Tal. Haveli

Paud (Ambadvet), Tal. Mulshi

Velhe Budruk (Vangani), Tal. Velhe

Medankarwadi (Kalus), Tal. Ambegaon

Pirangut (Bhugaon), Tal. Mulshi

Mandavgan Farata (Vadgaon Rasai), Tal. Shirur

Yavat (Boribhadak), Tal. Daund

Avasari Budruk (Mhalunge from Pimpalgaon), Tal. Ambegaon

Velu (Nasarapur), Tal. Bhor

OBC (Women) – Total seats: 10

Kadus (Chas), Tal. Khed

Supa (Karhati), Tal. Baramati

Theur (Avalwadi), Tal. Haveli

Nhawara (Shirur Rural), Tal. Shirur

Rajuri (Belhe), Tal. Junnar

Narayangaon (Warulwadi), Tal. Junnar

Otoor (Haveli by Dhalewadi), Tal. Junnar

Neera Sivatakrar (Kolvihira), Tal. Purandar

Bori Budruk (Khodad), Tal. Junnar

Palasadeva (Bijwadi), Tal. Indapur