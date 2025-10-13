Latur Marks Volunteer Week 2025 With Massive Cleanliness & Tree Plantation Drive | Sourced

Latur: Volunteer Week 2025 was marked with enthusiasm in Latur on Sunday, as a large-scale cleanliness and tree plantation drive was jointly organised by ADM Agro Industries India Pvt Ltd, the College of Agriculture, and the Latur Municipal Corporation.

A total of 501 trees were planted on the premises of the College of Agriculture, while a 10 km cleanliness drive was carried out along both sides of the main road from Gandhi Chowk to the District Collector’s Office. More than 650 volunteers participated actively in the initiative.

The event began at 7am at Gandhi Chowk with floral tributes to Mahatma Gandhi’s statue and concluded at the Collector’s Office. The ceremony was presided over by Anjatkumar Doke, District Integrated Officer, Department of Urban Development, Latur. Dignitaries present included Dinkar Jadhav, director, ADM Agro Processing; Mohan Bhise, director, Aroma Organic Agro Produce Company; Babasaheb Thombre, dean, College of Agriculture; Shripad Mane, plant head, ADM; Ashok Khatapuri, division head, ADM; and Girish Patil, HR manager, ADM.

The drive aimed to promote cleanliness and environmental responsibility among citizens. Delivering the valedictory address, Jadhav said cleanliness should be part of daily life and urged people to take initiative in maintaining hygiene in their homes and public spaces.

Thombre stressed the importance of instilling cleanliness values in students from a young age to help realise Mahatma Gandhi’s vision of a clean and beautiful nation.

Patil highlighted ADM’s social initiatives supporting farmers and consumers, while Anjali Ritu shared details of ADM’s global Volunteer Week, held across 165 countries from Oct 12 to 19. She also announced that ADM would increase investment in its social development fund.

Volunteers who contributed significantly to the campaign were felicitated with certificates of appreciation.

The event was organised under the leadership of ADM’s Ritu, in coordination with the College of Agriculture, the Latur Municipal Corporation, and various social organisations. Vijay Bhamre, coordinator of ADM’s Sustainable Agriculture Initiative, and Kaleem Sheikh, Head of the Sanitation Department, Latur Municipal Corporation, played key roles in ensuring the success of the campaign, which resulted in the collection of 18,870 kg of waste.