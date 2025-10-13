 MLA Arjun Khotkar Urges Centre To Set Up Super-Speciality Units At Jalna Medical College
Manish Gajbhiye Updated: Monday, October 13, 2025, 08:13 PM IST
Jalna: To improve healthcare access in Jalna district, MLA Arjun Khotkar has urged the Central Government to establish super-speciality health centres at the newly opened Government Medical College in Jalna. He met Union Health and Family Welfare Minister JP Nadda in New Delhi on Friday and submitted a memorandum outlining the demand.

Khotkar pointed out that the Government Medical College, which began operations in 2024–25 with an intake of 100 MBBS students, currently lacks specialised medical facilities. He said the number of patients suffering from infertility, age-related ailments, cancer, and eye diseases has increased significantly, making it urgent to establish advanced care units in the district.

In his memorandum, Khotkar proposed setting up a Geriatric Service Centre for senior citizens, an In-Vitro Fertilisation (IVF) Centre for infertility treatment, a Vitreous Retina and Paediatric Ophthalmology Centre for specialised eye care, and a Chemotherapy and Radiotherapy Unit for cancer treatment.

“Many patients from Jalna district are forced to travel to Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, Pune, or Mumbai for treatment, causing both financial strain and inconvenience,” Khotkar said. “Setting up these centres will provide major relief not only to residents of Jalna but also to patients across Marathwada,” he added.

He also requested the Centre to allocate funds, provide modern equipment, and ensure the appointment of trained medical staff for the proposed facilities.

Nadda responded positively and assured Khotkar that necessary action would be taken as soon as possible.

