 Pune: Notorious Gangster Tipu Pathan & Associates Booked In New Extortion & Land Grabbing Case
The case was registered at the Kalepadal Police Station on Friday. This adds a severe new entry to the criminal record of the notorious gangster who has established a reign of terror in the Hadapsar area. Police sources confirmed that the complaint was filed by a 31-year-old woman, a resident of Kurla, Mumbai, who owns a plot of land in Syed Nagar

Varad BhatkhandeUpdated: Monday, October 13, 2025, 01:17 PM IST
Pune: Gangster Tipu, alias Rizwan Sattar Pathan, and eight of his associates have been charged by Pune Police in a fresh case involving the illegal encroachment of private land and demanding a ₹25 lakh ransom from a Mumbai-based woman to vacate the property.

The case was registered at the Kalepadal Police Station on Friday. This adds a severe new entry to the criminal record of the notorious gangster who has established a reign of terror in the Hadapsar area. Police sources confirmed that the complaint was filed by a 31-year-old woman, a resident of Kurla, Mumbai, who owns a plot of land in Syed Nagar.

According to the police reports, Pathan and his gang members illegally seized control of the woman's land by erecting a tin shed. Following that, they rented the illegally occupied space to a third party and collected rent for their own financial gain. When the legitimate owner attempted to reclaim her property, the gang leader allegedly demanded ₹25 lakh to let go of the illegal control. The complaint states that Pathan issued a direct threat. He reportedly warned the complainant that he would kill her if she returned to the area without paying the demanded extortion money.

This registration is the latest action in an aggressive crackdown against the gang. Pathan and his associates are already facing rigorous action under the Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act (MCOCA). This decision was recently sanctioned by Pune Police Commissioner Amitesh Kumar against Pathan and 16 other gang members.

