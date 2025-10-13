Explained: What Is Blue Corner Notice, The One Issued By Interpol Against Pune Gangster Nilesh Ghaywal? | Sourced

The Interpol (International Criminal Police Organisation) has issued a Blue Corner Notice against fugitive Pune-based gangster Nilesh Ghaywal, who fled the country last month, allegedly using a passport procured illegally.

What is a Blue Corner Notice?

A Blue Corner Notice is issued in order to collect information about a person’s identity, location, or activities in relation to a crime when the person’s whereabouts are unknown.

Background:

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Zone III) Sambhaji Kadam told TOI that they had requested Interpol to issue a Blue Corner Notice against Ghaywal as they have "no idea where he is at present."

Reportedly, he left India on a Schengen Visa for London.

"The Blue Corner Notice alerts all the agencies across the world. These agencies know that a particular police unit wants information on a suspect or accused on the run — their location and information on their activities in a particular country where they have fled. We have provided all the details of Nilesh Ghaywal and his crime records to Interpol," Kadam added.

Fadnavis promises action

Action will be taken against the police officials who submitted a false report to enable Ghaywal to obtain a passport, Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis has said.

The Home Department, headed by Fadnavis, came under fire earlier this week when it came to light that Ghaywal, against whom a fresh case was registered recently, obtained a passport and fled the country.

Kothrud incident:

Last month, members of the Ghaywal gang allegedly opened fire at a man and attacked a student with sharp weapons in the Kothrud area.

Based on the complaints filed by the two victims, two separate FIRs were registered against the assailants.

The police further invoked the stringent sections of the Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act (MCOCA) against Ghaywal and his eight gang members booked in the two cases.