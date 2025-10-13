 Pune: Missing 24-Year-Old Man Found Dead Near Baner Hill; Suicide Suspected
FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Monday, October 13, 2025, 02:43 PM IST
article-image
Pune: Pune Police found a decomposed body near the Baner hill on Sunday afternoon. After investigation and determining the body's description, he was identified as the 24-year-old man who had been missing since July 18.

According to police reports, the man worked at an automotive showroom. A missing report about him was registered on July 18. Preliminary information suggests that this was probably a suicide. A note apparently written by him was also found by the police.

Sr PI Chandrashekhar Sawant, in charge of Baner Police Station, said, "We found a note in which he stated he was ending his life due to an unpaid loan." Sawant further said that from whom he took the loan or any transactions hasn't been determined yet.

Local residents alerted the police on Sunday afternoon. A call was placed to the control room, and personnel from the Baner Police came. A police officer on the spot said, "A resident called in the afternoon. We went there. The body was located around 25 metres below the cliff of Baner Hill. We got hold of the body. An ID card was found in his pocket. It helped us identify him."

article-image

Police said that the deceased's family has been informed. The reason behind the death is suspected to be poison consumption. Even in July, searches for the man were conducted, but he couldn't be found. Baner Police are investigating the matter further.

