 Pollution Levels Spike In Pune Ahead Of Diwali; AQI Slips To ‘Poor’ Category
e-Paper Get App
HomePunePollution Levels Spike In Pune Ahead Of Diwali; AQI Slips To ‘Poor’ Category

Pollution Levels Spike In Pune Ahead Of Diwali; AQI Slips To ‘Poor’ Category

Over the weekend, residents across Shivajinagar, Lohegaon, Swargate, Bajirao Road, and Mandai complained of breathing discomfort as dust and exhaust fumes filled the air

Indu BhagatUpdated: Monday, October 13, 2025, 04:13 PM IST
article-image
Pollution Levels Spike In Pune Ahead Of Diwali; AQI Slips To ‘Poor’ Category | Sourced

After several days of rain, Pune’s air quality has gone down, turning it hazy and heavy. With the festive season just a few days away, thousands of vehicles have hit the roads for Diwali shopping, and the city is beginning to feel the impact.

Over the weekend, residents across Shivajinagar, Lohegaon, Swargate, Bajirao Road, and Mandai complained of breathing discomfort as dust and exhaust fumes filled the air. The bright sun only made things worse, trapping fine dust particles and turning the skyline murky. Pune’s air quality index has now slipped into the ‘poor’ category.

As the clouds cleared, daytime temperatures rose to around 32-33°C in Lohegaon and 32°C in Shivajinagar. The heat, combined with traffic, has increased concentrations of PM10 and PM2.5 particles - the tiny pollutants that can harm the lungs and increase the risk of respiratory problems.

Read Also
Once A Diwali Staple, Mud Forts Are Now A Fading Tradition In Pune
article-image

Environment experts caution that if the current pace of vehicular movement continues through the festive season, the city’s air could deteriorate even further in the coming days.

FPJ Shorts
Nagaland State Lottery Result: Oct 13, 2025, 7 PM Live - Watch Streaming Of Winners List Of Dear Super Gold Monday Weekly Draw
Nagaland State Lottery Result: Oct 13, 2025, 7 PM Live - Watch Streaming Of Winners List Of Dear Super Gold Monday Weekly Draw
Nagaland State Lottery Result: Oct 13, 2025, 5 PM Live - Watch Streaming Of Winners List Of Dear 50 Jhelum Monday Weekly Draw
Nagaland State Lottery Result: Oct 13, 2025, 5 PM Live - Watch Streaming Of Winners List Of Dear 50 Jhelum Monday Weekly Draw
Sikkim State Lottery Result: Oct 13, 2025, 6 PM Live - Watch Streaming Of Winners List Of Dear Blitzen Monday Weekly Draw
Sikkim State Lottery Result: Oct 13, 2025, 6 PM Live - Watch Streaming Of Winners List Of Dear Blitzen Monday Weekly Draw
Dad-To-Be Vicky Kaushal Praises 70-Year-Old Anupam Kher For Learning Tauba Tauba Hookstep In Just 10 Seconds: 'I Took A Day To Learn...'
Dad-To-Be Vicky Kaushal Praises 70-Year-Old Anupam Kher For Learning Tauba Tauba Hookstep In Just 10 Seconds: 'I Took A Day To Learn...'

Menal Kalbhor, a student, said, "Since childhood, I have been avoiding bursting firecrackers as they are dangerous for the environment. However, now the increased vehicles on the road are also leading to increased pollution levels, and the AQI of Pune is already dropping even before the onset of winters and Diwali."

Sharmila Deo, Senior Program Associate, Parisar, said, "The onset of winter often increases pollution, as lower temperatures and calm winds trap dust and particles in the air, unlike during the monsoons when rain clears them. The festive season adds to this, with firecrackers contributing further to pollution. Vehicular emissions also rise as people travel more for shopping and social visits. Authorities must raise awareness about the harmful effects of crackers and address pollution at its source - for instance, by strengthening public transport to reduce reliance on private vehicles.”

Read Also
Explained: What Is Blue Corner Notice, The One Issued By Interpol Against Pune Gangster Nilesh...
article-image

Meanwhile, a Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) official told The Free Press Journal that action will be taken over the next two days against unauthorised firecracker shops and stalls to ensure public safety.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Pune: MPSC Aspirants Demand Recruitment For Over 450 AMVI Posts Left Vacant For 5 Years

Pune: MPSC Aspirants Demand Recruitment For Over 450 AMVI Posts Left Vacant For 5 Years

Pune's Bharati Vidyapeeth Signs MoU With Canada's University Of Regina

Pune's Bharati Vidyapeeth Signs MoU With Canada's University Of Regina

'Even Police Not Safe': MLA Rohit Pawar Questions CM Fadnavis After Traffic Cop Assaulted In Pune

'Even Police Not Safe': MLA Rohit Pawar Questions CM Fadnavis After Traffic Cop Assaulted In Pune

Pune: PMC Hosts Diwali Savings Bazaar Showcasing Products By Women Self-Help Groups

Pune: PMC Hosts Diwali Savings Bazaar Showcasing Products By Women Self-Help Groups

Pollution Levels Spike In Pune Ahead Of Diwali; AQI Slips To ‘Poor’ Category

Pollution Levels Spike In Pune Ahead Of Diwali; AQI Slips To ‘Poor’ Category