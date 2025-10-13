Pollution Levels Spike In Pune Ahead Of Diwali; AQI Slips To ‘Poor’ Category | Sourced

After several days of rain, Pune’s air quality has gone down, turning it hazy and heavy. With the festive season just a few days away, thousands of vehicles have hit the roads for Diwali shopping, and the city is beginning to feel the impact.

Over the weekend, residents across Shivajinagar, Lohegaon, Swargate, Bajirao Road, and Mandai complained of breathing discomfort as dust and exhaust fumes filled the air. The bright sun only made things worse, trapping fine dust particles and turning the skyline murky. Pune’s air quality index has now slipped into the ‘poor’ category.

As the clouds cleared, daytime temperatures rose to around 32-33°C in Lohegaon and 32°C in Shivajinagar. The heat, combined with traffic, has increased concentrations of PM10 and PM2.5 particles - the tiny pollutants that can harm the lungs and increase the risk of respiratory problems.

Environment experts caution that if the current pace of vehicular movement continues through the festive season, the city’s air could deteriorate even further in the coming days.

Menal Kalbhor, a student, said, "Since childhood, I have been avoiding bursting firecrackers as they are dangerous for the environment. However, now the increased vehicles on the road are also leading to increased pollution levels, and the AQI of Pune is already dropping even before the onset of winters and Diwali."

Sharmila Deo, Senior Program Associate, Parisar, said, "The onset of winter often increases pollution, as lower temperatures and calm winds trap dust and particles in the air, unlike during the monsoons when rain clears them. The festive season adds to this, with firecrackers contributing further to pollution. Vehicular emissions also rise as people travel more for shopping and social visits. Authorities must raise awareness about the harmful effects of crackers and address pollution at its source - for instance, by strengthening public transport to reduce reliance on private vehicles.”

Meanwhile, a Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) official told The Free Press Journal that action will be taken over the next two days against unauthorised firecracker shops and stalls to ensure public safety.