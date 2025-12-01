Nashik: Birdwatchers Unite To Protect Tapovan's Green Ecosystem |

Nashik residents registered a unique protest against the cutting of trees in Tapovan. More than 400 nature lovers participated in the bird watching session initiative organised by the organisation Nature Art of Nashik. As many as 52 bird species were registered in this bird observation on Sunday morning, which started at exactly 7 am.

Local and migratory birds such as cuckoo, green bird, grey partridge, shikra, kingfisher, sunbird, bulbul, raghu, ramganga, Malabar myna, Neelkanth, red neck, Kalakanth and other bird species were seen during this time. This initiative once again highlighted that this green ecosystem in Tapovan maintains peace, coolness and biodiversity even in the central part of the city.

Nashik: Birdwatchers Unite To Protect Tapovan's Green Ecosystem |

The president of the organisation, Prof. Anand Bora, said, “The trees in Tapovan are the thermal buffer of the city. If these trees are cut down, there will be a huge loss of biodiversity. While explaining the interdependence of birds and trees, he introduced various birds to the attendees.” Senior bird observer Satish Gogate spoke about the importance of trees and butterflies and demanded that the Municipal Corporation should put the Air Quality Index (AQI) of Nashik before the public.

Senior bird observer Anna Deshmane presented a poem by giving information about snakes. Former Deputy Mayor Manish Baste said that an alternative study is necessary and expressed his opinion that cutting down such trees is wrong. He also demanded that a committee of experts be appointed to study the biodiversity of this area. Senior tree researcher Pramod Falgu said, “The administration should ask this question whether trees will survive where they are planted.”

Nashik: Birdwatchers Unite To Protect Tapovan's Green Ecosystem |

Environmentalist Nishikant Pagare appealed to citizens to form pressure groups and start a chain hunger strike. Akash Patil presented a poem based on the trees in the Tapovan, while Tanmay Takale provided information on climate change.

Senior environmentalists Rajesh Pandit, Amit Kulkarni, Roshan Kedar, Ravindra Vamanacharya, Dr Seema Patil, Dr Jayant Phulkar, Sanjana Kajve, Pramila Patil, Darshan Ghuge, Ashish Banker, Nitesh Pingale, Yogesh Rokade, Bhimrao Rajole, Bhausaheb Rajole, Manoj Waghmare, Sarpmitra Vishal Bafna, Anand Roy, Parvati Patil, Manjusha Patki, Milind Patki and others were present in large numbers at the event.

The cry to save the trees in Tapovan is now getting louder. Nature lovers have come together and expressed their determination to "not let a single tree be cut down."