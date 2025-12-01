Verses For Trees: Nashik Poets Protest 1,825 Tree Felling For Kumbh Mela | Representative Pic

Nashik residents have turned their protest into poetry to prevent the felling of 1,825 trees in preparation for the Kumbh Mela in Tapovan. Environmentalists, social organisations and writers took to the streets to express their resolve to protect trees.

With this aim, Nashik's Sahitya Kana Foundation organised the 'Tree Protection Poet Conference'. This conference was organised by the organisation's president, Sanjay Gorade and secretary, Vilas Panchbhai. More than 50 poets presented their poems in this conference and took a strong stand against tree felling.

Speaking in the chair of the meeting, Snehal Dev said, "Let us take care of the trees and keep the environment prosperous. This is a remarkable initiative of the foundation for the protection of trees for writers. The entire literary community of Nashik has supported this effort."

President Sanjay Gorade said, “The administration has hurt the sentiments of Nashik residents by taking the decision of cutting down trees. This is a form of protest by the writers. A representation of these 50 poems will be submitted to the District Collector.” Former MLA Vasant Gite also attended the meeting.

Poet Rajendra Ugale described the pain of the trees through poetry and said, “How fate mocked today, the trees of Rambhoomi spoke today...” Famous satirical poet Sanjay Ahire presented a poem in sharp words and said, “Even if we shed blood, we will break their bones, if anyone cuts down the trees in the Tapovan, be careful.” Jagruti Pathak Ranbhor said, “Trees mean rain, trees mean shade.

In the Poet meet, Pramod Chinchole, Ravindra Dalvi, Arjun Veljali, Sanjeev Ahire, Rajesh Jadhav, Dr Prashant Ambre, Shivaji Thackeray, Manik Godse, Sheela Jadhav, Simrani Bagul, Prakash Ahire, Sunil Gaikwad, Pandhari Pagere, Dattu Dani, Swapnil Dhane, Pramod Chinchole, Ramchandra Shinde, Pushpalata Gangurde, Pooja Bagul, Sahebrao Pawar, Umakant Dahad, Ramchandra Shinde, Sunil Gaikwad, Raju Sawant, Bhagwan Martand, Shivaji Thackeray, Deepti Patil, Daivshali Puri, Sujata Yewle, Pandhari Pagere, Hira Vakire, Tukaram Dhikle, Rekhatai Shirsath, Tejaswini Kadam created awareness about tree protection through their poems. Poet Vriha Mahajan's 'Chimukali' poem touched everyone's hearts.

Finally, Secretary Vilas Panchbhai presented a poem. The program was moderated by Asha Gowardane. This poetic movement against the cutting of trees in Tapovan is becoming more intense, and this effort by the writers has given a new dimension to environmental protection.