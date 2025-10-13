Pune's Bharati Vidyapeeth Signs MoU With Canada's University Of Regina | Sourced

Bharati Vidyapeeth (Deemed to be University), Pune (BV(DU)), has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the University of Regina, Canada.

This MoU aims at joint educational and research activities, exchange of academic materials and publications, exchange of faculty members for research, and exchange of students for study and research.

The MoU was signed between BV(DU) and the University of Regina, Canada, in the presence of Dr Jeff Keshen, President and Vice-Chancellor of the University of Regina, Canada; Michael Liu, Manager, International Relations and Partnerships, University of Regina, and SPOC for the MoU; Dr Vivek Saoji, Vice-Chancellor, BV(DU); Dr Rajesh Prasad, Principal, BV(DU) COE; Dr Sunita Jadhav, Vice Principal, BV(DU) COE, and SPOC for the MoU; Dr Sachin Chavan, Vice Principal, BV(DU) COE; along with Principals and Directors of various constituent units of BV(DU).

Dr Jeff Keshen and Dr Vivek Saoji signed the MoU on behalf of both universities. Speaking on the occasion, Dr Keshen expressed his ambition that both universities should actively participate in research towards upcoming thrust areas such as Cyber Security, Artificial Intelligence, Sustainable Energy, Environmental Science, Carbon Capturing, and many more. Dr Saoji also expressed his keen interest in active participation and interdisciplinary research, and enrichment of academia through the MoU.

A student engagement session with students of Bharati Vidyapeeth English Medium High School was also conducted on the occasion to create awareness among high school students about international academic pathways and opportunities available to them with the University of Regina.

The University of Regina is a globally recognised university, ranking among the top 1,200 universities worldwide, as per the QS World Ranking. It is placed 25th within Canada as per US News and World Report. Bharati Vidyapeeth (Deemed to be University) is ranked 59th in India by NIRF, Government of India.