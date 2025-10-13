 Pune: PMC Hosts Diwali Savings Bazaar Showcasing Products By Women Self-Help Groups
The exhibition is being held at five locations around Pune: P. L. Deshpande Garden, Sinhagad Road; Naveen Bhaji Mandai, Vadgaon Sheri; Joggers’ Park Ground, Gultekdi; Kausar Baug Ground, Kondhwa; and Jeet Maidan, Baner

Indu BhagatUpdated: Monday, October 13, 2025, 04:25 PM IST
article-image
The Social Development Department of the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) is hosting the Diwali Savings Bazaar Exhibition and Sale, featuring products made by women from self-help groups across the city.

The exhibition is a wonderful opportunity to support local women artisans and entrepreneurs while picking up everything you need for Diwali - from festive decor, lamps and lanterns to sarees, kurtis, handbags, jewellery and home essentials. Food lovers also find a treat with sweets, farsan, pickles, masalas, bakery items and more.

Here, visitors also find eco-friendly and plastic-free products, handicrafts, clay items, candles and handloom goods. The bazaar celebrates Pune’s local talent and encourages everyone to embrace the “Vocal for Local” initiative.

The exhibition is being held at five locations around Pune: P. L. Deshpande Garden, Sinhagad Road; Naveen Bhaji Mandai, Vadgaon Sheri; Joggers’ Park Ground, Gultekdi; Kausar Baug Ground, Kondhwa; and Jeet Maidan, Baner.

The exhibition is being held till October 15, from 11 am to 9 pm. Entry is free, and there’s ample parking at all venues.

Pune Municipal Commissioner Naval Kishore Ram highlighted that the initiative is not only helping women earn a livelihood but also bringing the community together during this festive season.

