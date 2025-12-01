Yet Another Leopard Sighting In Pune -- This Time In Bavdhan; Video Sparks Panic | Watch | Sourced

Pune: Punekars have no breath of relief from wild cats, as another leopard was sighted in Pune’s Bavdhan area in the wee hours of Monday. The leopard was seen on NDA Pashan Main Road near D Palace Restaurant in Bavdhan. Bavdhan Police were notified immediately by the local residents, and the officials of Maharashtra Forest Department’s Pune Division rushed to the reported spot. The wild cat hasn't been caught yet, but the video of its presence is currently going viral on social media, which has sparked panic across the city.

Watch Video:

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

After verified leopard sightings in Lohgaon, Aundh, and other areas -- and with numerous rumours and AI-generated images also circulating -- Punekars have yet another reason to panic, as news of a leopard’s presence in Bavdhan is now spreading. Administration has urged residents to be calm and not panic. Meanwhile, efforts are ongoing to catch the wild cat by the Forest Department.

The leopard’s like movement corridor is said to be Ramnadi Nala. Local residents report that this is not the first time a leopard has been sighted in this area, as NDA hill connects to Mulshi Tehsil and the area is filled with forests.

Forest Department Confirms Leopard Movement In Bavdhan

The Pune Division of the Maharashtra Forest Department has confirmed the surfacing of the video of the leopard in Bavdhan, and it's not AI-generated. Also, the video is from Sunday night and Monday morning, not an old video resurfacing now and going viral.

A forest official told The Free Press Journal, "The incident took place in Bavdhan Khurd village under the Paud Forest Range. On Monday morning, the concerned staff from the range, along with the RESQ team and Dilip Wede Patil, who had first reported the leopard sighting, conducted a site inspection at the spot where the leopard was seen. They confirmed that the video circulating was indeed from this location."

The forest team has also provided guidance to local residents on precautions and self-protection measures in areas with leopard movement. To monitor the animal’s activity, trap cameras are currently being installed. The department is actively working on efforts to safely capture the leopard.

Residents are urged to report any direct and genuine visuals to Forest Department 1926 or the RESQ helpline at 9172511100.