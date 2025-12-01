Major Boost For Nashik: NCLT Approves NTPC-MAHAGENCO Plan To Revive 1,350 MW Sinnar Thermal Power Project |

Nashik: After a long wait, the revival of the Sinnar Thermal Power Limited (STPL) project, which had gone into insolvency, has finally picked up pace. The National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) on November 28 officially approved the joint resolution plan submitted by NTPC and Maharashtra State Power Generation Company (MAHAGENCO).

This has cleared the path for restarting the major 1,350 MW thermal power project. The approval is being widely regarded as the outcome of the sustained efforts of Member of Parliament Rajabhau Waje.



There had been a possibility that this crucial project at Sinnar might go to the private sector. To ensure that it remained under government control, Waje consistently pursued the matter for over a year.



In November 2024, during a meeting held at “Prakashgad,” Mumbai regarding the Eklahare power plant, Waje was the first to urge the then Managing Director of MAHAGENCO, Dr. P. Anbalagan, to participate in the bidding process if the project went for auction, and to ensure that it would be operated by Mahagenco itself.

Following this, he intensified efforts through letters, representations, and direct communication with state and central authorities. As a result, the MAHAGENCO–NTPC consortium placed a bid of over ₹3,500 crore, becoming the highest eligible bidder. It became clear at that stage that the project would stay under government ownership.



Boost for Local Employment and Industrial Growth

With the restart of the 1,350 MW project located in Gulvanch and Musalgaon areas of Sinnar taluka, large-scale local employment opportunities are expected to be created. Industrial estates will benefit from assured power supply, the energy network across North Maharashtra will be strengthened, and Sinnar–Nashik industrial growth will gain fresh momentum.





“It was my firm stand that the Sinnar project should not go to any private company, that local people must get employment assurance, and that the project should remain with MAHAGENCO for long-term stability. I consistently followed up at both state and central levels, and today we are seeing the results. The project will start within a few months and will provide new energy to the industrial and economic growth of Sinnar,” said Waje.