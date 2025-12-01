‘They Will Think Of Thane Or Nagpur, I Will Think Of Pune’: Ajit Pawar Hits Out At Colleagues Devendra Fadnavis & Eknath Shinde In Alandi | Sourced | Representational Image

Pimpri-Chinchwad: Speaking at the campaign event of the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) in Alandi, Maharashtra, Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar targeted CM Devendra Fadnavis and DCM Eknath Shinde without taking their names. Urging the people of Alandi to vote for NCP in Tuesday’s polls, Ajit Pawar said that he is from Pune and will think for the district -- not for Thane and Nagpur districts.

During his speech, Ajit Pawar said, “Other people will come to Alandi, and they will say things. But their districts are different. They will work there. When a file comes before them, they will first think of their own district. Someone will think of Thane; someone will think of Nagpur. But when a file comes to me, I will first prioritise the Pune district. I am the Guardian Minister of Pune district and a son of this district. Whatever good or bad is to happen, it will happen to you and me in this very district. I have to prioritise Pune district, right? Why would someone from Thane or Nagpur do it? I am a man of action. I don't lie."

Ajit Pawar hinted that former CM and current DCM Eknath Shinde is from Thane, while CM Devendra Fadnavis is from Nagpur. Without taking their names, he criticised them for focusing only on their own districts and asserted that he would do the same for Pune district.

Ajit Pawar's public meeting in Alandi was held on Monday for the election campaign of the NCP candidates for the Alandi Municipal Council Elections. Former MLA Dilip Mohite and presidential candidate Prakash Kurhade were present.

‘Devotees Deserve A Clean Alandi’

Ajit Pawar said that there should be regular cleanliness in Alandi. Filth should not be visible on the ghats. Pilgrims expect the water to be clean. A Warkari Bhavan (pilgrim's rest house) should be built. The problem of parking has increased. All these facilities have been provided in Baramati.

“Cleanliness starts in Baramati at 5:30 in the morning. I expect the same to happen in Alandi. The necessary assistance will be provided for this. Proposals for development work will be approved, and funding will be provided. Funds from the Central and State Governments will be brought in,” said Ajit Pawar.

Pawar further said, "Crores of people from all over the state come to Alandi for darshan (to see the deity). The city holds the invaluable heritage of the Warkari community. The city is blessed with a confluence of history, culture, and spirituality. Everyone who comes here finds the satisfaction of devotion, the tradition of the saintly lineage, and the philosophy of social life. It is our responsibility to provide good facilities through development in this sacred place.”

Ajit Pawar said parks, playgrounds and study centres will be created, and land may need to be acquired as the city cannot expand further. Calling the polls a development battle, he urged unity and noted ₹500 crore sanctioned for Indrayani river rejuvenation.

Beloved Sisters & Brothers in the Sun

During Ajit Pawar’s address to the public, the arrangements for his visit were inadequate. There was no shelter to protect people from the harsh sunlight, and the heat was felt even in the cold month of December. Even the stage had no cover, forcing the leaders addressing the crowd to endure the sun.

Referencing this, Ajit Pawar, in his characteristic sarcastic tone, said, "The intensity of the sun is high. Our beloved sisters had to sit in the sun, covering themselves with their padar (sari edge). Even the men had to stand under the sun. I am also enduring it; you should bear with it a little, too." This comment made the people attending the meeting laugh out loud.

Ajit Pawar concluded by saying that ₹217 crore has been approved for Alandi’s development, with ₹90 crore underway, including a new bridge and sewage and water supply schemes. Plans also include land acquisition, solid waste management, and cleaning the Indrayani River.