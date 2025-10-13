Mental Health Awareness Rally Held In Pune To Promote Stress Management | Sourced

Pune: To promote the importance of mental well-being and create awareness about stress management, the Lions Club of Pune Supreme, Lions Club Eco-Friends, Lions Club Kothrud, and several social organisations jointly organised a Mental Health Awareness Rally in association with Samyak Mental Healthcare on Baner Road. The initiative aimed to engage with citizens and encourage open conversations on mental health through banners, slogans and interpersonal dialogue. Dr Rupali Karwa and Dr Gyanraj Choudhari guided the event.

The rally saw participation from former district governor Abhay Shastri, Anil Mandrupkar (President, Lions Club Eco-Friends), Rameshwar Maniyar (Zone-5 Chairperson), Akash Ambade, Sanjana Zhanwar, Dr Asmita Surana, Rajni Ambade, Asha Maniyar, Sushil Mundada, Sunita Kulkarni, Rani Ahluwalia and Seema Singh, among others.

Speaking on the occasion, Abhay Shastri said, “This nine-day initiative to support those battling mental health challenges and to spread awareness is truly commendable. Mental illness is not a disease but a mental condition. With care and confidence, one can recover and live a better, more productive life. That is the message we wish to share.”

Anil Mandrupkar emphasised that every section of society should contribute to spreading mental health awareness. “We need to support each other and help people come out of mental distress. By staying away from addictions and encouraging open conversations, we can build a mentally stronger society. Such awareness initiatives will continue in the future,” he said.

Rameshwar Maniyar noted that the campaign's purpose is to promote a positive attitude toward mental health. “In today’s fast-paced and competitive world, the incidence of mental disorders is rising. Increasing substance abuse and emotional instability are matters of concern. Awareness and early intervention are essential to prevent future crises,” he noted.

Highlighting the impact of modern lifestyle, Akash Ambade said, “Constant pressure, lack of sleep, and an imbalanced routine often lead to anxiety, depression and irritability. Just as we care for our physical health, we must also take care of our mental well-being. People should seek help from mental health professionals without fear or stigma.”