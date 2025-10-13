Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar District To Focus On Dairy & Silk As Alternative Farmer Income | Sourced

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: District Collector Deelip Swami has urged the agriculture department to take concrete measures to promote milk and silk production in the district, citing the growing uncertainty in farming and the need for alternative income sources for farmers.

He was speaking at the Agriculture Technology Management Agency (ATMA) regulatory board review meeting held at the District Collectorate on Monday. The meeting was attended by Zilla Parishad CEO Ankit, Joint Director Sunil Wankhede, District Superintendent Agriculture Officer Prakash Deshmukh, Deputy Commissioner (Animal Husbandry and Dairy) Dr Nanasaheb Kadam, Acting ATMA Project Director Dr Padile, and other members.

Swami said that farmers are struggling due to frequent natural calamities and other challenges, making it essential to introduce technological interventions to promote natural and organic farming. “The district must focus on milk and silk production as viable subsidiary occupations. The agriculture department should take the initiative to develop these sectors and include them in expansion programmes,” he said.

He added that both dairy and silk production remain low in the district and must be strengthened through time-bound planning. “Areas under natural and organic farming should be increased to ensure sustainability and better returns for farmers,” Swami said.

During the meeting, Rs2.36 crore was sanctioned for the Agriculture Extension Reform Assistance Programme for 2025–26. Approval was also granted to establish soil testing laboratories at 15 locations across the district.