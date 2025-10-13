 Nashik Civic Body To Act Against Hospitals Over Hidden Charges, Billing Violations
The Nashik Municipal Corporation’s (NMC) Health Department will launch a citywide campaign from November 1 against private hospitals violating transparency and billing regulations under the Maharashtra Nursing Home Act.

Milind SajgureUpdated: Monday, October 13, 2025, 09:59 PM IST
Gujarat State Consumer Commission Rules Free Hospital Services Still Fall Under Consumer Protection Act | Representative Image

The Nashik Municipal Corporation’s (NMC) Health Department will launch a citywide campaign from November 1 against private hospitals violating transparency and billing regulations under the Maharashtra Nursing Home Act. The move follows numerous complaints about exorbitant hospital bills and failure to display treatment rates.

Patients and families have long alleged that hospitals charge arbitrary amounts for treatment, leaving them with inflated and unexpected bills. To ensure transparency, hospitals are required by law to prominently display boards listing treatment fees and estimated charges. However, officials said that many hospitals in Nashik have ignored this mandate.

There are around 650 private hospitals in the city, but most fail to display rate charts for rooms, procedures, and surgeries. The NMC’s Health Department has received several complaints about hospitals demanding advance deposits, overcharging patients, and refusing to cooperate with families after a patient’s death.

Dr Mangesh Thete, vice-president of the Indian Medical Association (IMA), Maharashtra State, said, “We are aware of the campaign being launched by the NMC from Nov 1. As per the Maharashtra Nursing Home Act, it is the duty of every hospital owner and doctor to follow the rules. We ourselves insist on rectifying any deficiencies. This issue was also discussed during the Hospital Owners’ Association meeting, and information about the Corporation’s campaign has been shared on our WhatsApp group. Members have been reminded to comply with all norms.”

The NMC’s Health Department said that running a hospital is not just a business — it is a social responsibility. The Department said it’s its duty to ensure that private hospitals follow legal norms and provide fair healthcare. Each hospital must display estimated charges for treatments, rooms, and surgeries, the Health Department added.

Under the Maharashtra Nursing Home Act, hospitals found violating these norms will first receive a written notice. If they fail to comply, the Corporation will initiate criminal proceedings. Citizens can report erring hospitals or clinics by calling the toll-free number 1800-234-2249.

