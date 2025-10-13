Tribal Council Protests In Nashik, Opposes Dhangar-Banjara Inclusion In ST Category |

The All India Tribal Development Council has launched a protest in front of the Tribal Development Commissionerate in Nashik, demanding protection of reservation rights for Scheduled Tribes (ST) and opposing the inclusion of Banjara and Dhangar communities in the ST category. The agitation reflects growing resentment among tribals across Maharashtra.

The council has submitted a memorandum listing 21 demands, the foremost being the immediate release of the Tata Institute of Social Sciences (TISS) report on the Dhangar reservation, which has remained pending since 2016. Tribal leaders claim the report will disprove the government’s efforts to include Dhangars in the ST category.

Council president Ganesh Gawli said, “According to the Hyderabad Gazette, Dhangars and Banjaras are distinct communities. Including them in the ST list would encroach upon the 7% quota meant for original tribals. The government must release the TISS report and fill 12,500 tribal vacancies while clearing 55,687 pending posts.”

Other key demands include amending the Scheduled Tribes Act, 2000, filling vacancies in 17 categories across 13 districts, expediting 1,541 recruitments in the MPSC and health departments, and making caste validity certificates mandatory for hostel admissions. Protesters also sought the implementation of the Pandit Deendayal Upadhyay Scheme in rural areas, an SIT probe into bogus caste certificates issued in Sambhajinagar and Thane-Palghar, and the cancellation of fake validity certificates.

The agitators demanded regular pay for PESA employees, withdrawal of cases against class III and IV daily wage workers, and the abolition of the “one-day clause” introduced in the government resolution of Sep 5, 2025.

Council’s national youth president Lucky Jadhav said, “Although the government continues the honorarium system as per its Oct 5, 2024 decision, the one-day clause is unjust. We will not stop until our demands are met.”

The protest follows increased opposition from tribal groups across the state over the proposed inclusion of Dhangars in the ST list. In 2024, the state government had appointed a committee to examine the issue, which tribal leaders opposed through a dharna in Mumbai. The matter is currently before the High Court and is expected to be heard in December 2024.

Tribal leaders fear that inclusion of Dhangars would dilute the 7% reservation currently shared by 47 recognised tribal groups. They have urged the government to address the issue promptly to protect tribal rights.