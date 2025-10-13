 Reservation Draw Conducted For 63 Zilla Parishad Posts In Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar
Reservation Draw Conducted For 63 Zilla Parishad Posts In Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

The process was carried out as per the provisions of the Maharashtra Zilla Parishad and Panchayat Samiti Act, 1961, and the 2025 reservation cycle rule. Reservations were drawn for Scheduled Castes, Scheduled Tribes, Other Backward Classes (OBC), and women categories

Manish GajbhiyeUpdated: Monday, October 13, 2025, 08:08 PM IST
Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The draw for reservations of 63 posts in the Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar Zilla Parishad (ZP) was conducted at the planning hall of the district collectorate on Monday.

The process was carried out as per the provisions of the Maharashtra Zilla Parishad and Panchayat Samiti Act, 1961, and the 2025 reservation cycle rule. Reservations were drawn for Scheduled Castes, Scheduled Tribes, Other Backward Classes (OBC), and women categories.

Of the 63 total posts, 52 are for the general category, while 17 are reserved for backward classes -- including nine for women. Eight posts have been reserved for Scheduled Castes, of which four are for women, and three posts for Scheduled Tribes, including two for women.

Following the announcement of the reservation programme, citizens can submit objections or suggestions between Oct 14 and 17 to the Deputy District Collector, General Administration Department.

The draw was conducted under the guidance of District Collector Deelip Swami. Additional District Collector Sambhaji Adkune, Deputy District Collectors Sangeeta Rathod and Eknath Bangale, Tehsildar Dinesh Zample, and other officials were present. The draws were picked by a young girl, Sanvi Wagh.

