VIDEO: 65-Year-Old Satara Woman Earns Living By Driving Rickshaw, Becomes Role Model For Elderly | Sourced

At the age of 65, Mangala Awale from Nandgaon in Karad taluka of Satara district made a decision that has inspired all of Maharashtra. After the death of her husband, Mangala took responsibility of her four children through hard work. Her son is now a driver with the Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation (MSRTC) and her three daughters are married. Even at this age, Mangala did not let any burden overwhelm her. Despite suffering from diabetes, she decided to drive a rickshaw to meet her medical and household expenses. Driving a rickshaw at this age, when she should be resting comfortably at home and having two meals a day, is remarkable. Even more remarkable is that she navigates through traffic without hesitation. Her courage is being widely appreciated.

Watch Video:

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Her son taught her how to operate a rickshaw, and in just 15 days, she hit the road. Now she operates her rickshaw on the Karad-Undale route from 9 am to 6 pm every day, earning around Rs 500 to 700 daily. Despite her age, her face exudes confidence.

Mangala has set an example for the elderly in society. No matter your age, if you want to work, no obstacle is too big. She has shown that to live with self-respect, age, societal expectations and circumstances do not matter. She has become an inspiration for millions of women, the elderly and especially people in rural areas. Her journey of courage, determination and self-reliance is a lesson for everyone. She demonstrates that if you have faith in yourself, life never stops.

When the Sub-Regional Transport Department learned that this 65-year-old woman was driving a rickshaw, they issued a notice asking her to follow license rules. Undeterred, Mangala decided to obtain a government driving license properly and began her efforts. Overcoming challenges such as her rural background, illiteracy and gender, she successfully completed the process of obtaining her driver’s license. By following the rules, she sent a clear message that everyone should respect regulations and promote a responsible vehicle culture.